Mauston felon on bond facing additional charges after allegedly stealing gun on video

A Mauston felon is facing additional charges after allegedly stealing a firearm from a vehicle while out on bail for allegedly breaking into a Mauston grocery store wielding a knife and stealing money.

Robert Davis, 33, is charged with felony theft of movable property with special facts, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony bail jumping and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. If convicted he faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the firearm charge, and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the theft and felony bail jumping charges.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 8:41 a.m. Oct. 27, Officer Adam Noe received a call from staff at Oakdale Credit Union in Mauston that a male subject came through the drive through window and claimed someone attempted to steal his vehicle containing a loaded handgun.

Noe met with the subject who stated the suspect had stolen a Ruger GP100, .375 Magnum handgun from his car. The victim stated the suspect had left in a dark Impala and headed towards New Lisbon on Highway 12/16.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}