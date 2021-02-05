Mauston felon on bond facing additional charges after allegedly stealing gun on video

A Mauston felon is facing additional charges after allegedly stealing a firearm from a vehicle while out on bail for allegedly breaking into a Mauston grocery store wielding a knife and stealing money.
Robert Davis, 33, is charged with felony theft of movable property with special facts, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony bail jumping and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. If convicted he faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the firearm charge, and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the theft and felony bail jumping charges.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 8:41 a.m. Oct. 27, Officer Adam Noe received a call from staff at Oakdale Credit Union in Mauston that a male subject came through the drive through window and claimed someone attempted to steal his vehicle containing a loaded handgun.
Noe met with the subject who stated the suspect had stolen a Ruger GP100, .375 Magnum handgun from his car. The victim stated the suspect had left in a dark Impala and headed towards New Lisbon on Highway 12/16.
The suspect was identified vie security cameras as Robert Davis. Davis was shown on the cameras approaching the drive through window with the victim, and after the victim attempted to get money from the bank, Davis went to a vehicle across the street, removed something from the vehicle, then got into the Impala and left on Highway 12/16.
New Lisbon Police Chief Kyle Walker located the vehicle at a residence in New Lisbon. An attempted contact at the residence was unsuccessful at locating Davis. A woman at the residence stated Davis had been in Mauston to meet with the victim earlier, but she denied knowing anything about a theft.
At the time of the incident Davis was on bond for three separate cases in Juneau County. Two of the cases had misdemeanor charges while the third case involved the alleged armed burglary of a Mauston grocery store.
In the felony case, Davis is alleged to have broken into the Mauston Bent and Dent grocery store while wielding a knife. He then allegedly stole several thousand dollars from the safe, bank bags and cash register. Surveillance footage from Mauston Area Ambulance led to the identification of Davis in the burglary case.
Davis has previous felony convictions and is disqualified from possessing a firearm.
Davis is scheduled for a plea hearing Mar. 31 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
