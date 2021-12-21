Mauston gas station employee of 30 years, 45, charged for theft of $9,300 from cash register

A Mauston man working at a Mauston gas station allegedly stole $9,300 from the cash register over a two to three year period.

James Clark, 45, of Mauston is charged with felony theft in a business setting of an amount greater than $5,000 but less than $10,000. If convicted he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 6:44 a.m. Oct. 18 Officer Matthew Schwichtenberg was dispatched to a gas station in Mauston for a report that management of the gas station had an individual detained for theft.

Upon arrival Schwichtenberg met with two managers and a store employee in the manager’s office. One of the managers told Schwichtenberg that an employee identified as James Clark allegedly had been stealing money from the business for a period of two to three years.

Schwichtenberg was told Clark admitted to the theft, and both Clark and management agreed the estimated amount taken at $9,300. The gas station had completed an internal investigation and notified Clark of their findings Oct. 18. The manager, when asked if the company wanted to press charges for the theft, stated it is policy to do so.