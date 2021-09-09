Mauston man, 30, arrested for 5th OWI

Youngs then stated “I’ve already had four DUI’s. It is not going to be good, and you know that.” He said he was on probation for his last OWI which had occurred about two years prior. Youngs did not know how much he had to drink, but admitted to drinking beer with his last one about 20 minutes prior to the stop.

Asked if he would perform standard field sobriety tests, Youngs agreed and said “I’m telling you right now, I’m going to jail, and my whole life is going to be (expletive) up,” and “I’m telling you right now, this is going to be my fifth DUI, my fifth. I’m already a felon for a DUI.”

During the field sobriety tests Youngs displayed 14 clues indicating intoxication. He declined a preliminary breath test when asked and was placed under arrest. While in transport to jail Youngs said he was going to prison and Fish needed to serve the community because he did nothing wrong.

A warrant for a blood draw was obtained, and EMS performed the blood draw at about 3:25 a.m.

Youngs is scheduled for a plea hearing Nov. 9 at the Juneau County Justice Center.

