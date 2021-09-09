Mauston man, 30, arrested for 5th OWI

A 30-year-old Mauston man is charged with his fifth operating while intoxicated after a traffic stop where he allegedly told a police officer that he was going to jail and admitted to drinking 20 minutes prior.
Jeremy Youngs, 30, of Mauston is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – fifth offense and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while revoked with revocation due to alcohol, controlled substance or refusal. If convicted he faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 2:20 a.m. June 30, Officer Blake Fish of the Mauston Police Department was stopped on West State Street when he observed a vehicle approaching from the rear with an unilluminated and defective headlamp. Fish initiated a traffic stop.
The driver, verbally identified as Jeremy Youngs, requested Fish allow him to see the defective headlamp and stated he did not have identification. Youngs smelled of alcohol, his eyes were watery, bloodshot and glassy and his speech was slow and slightly slurred.
After observing the defective headlamp Youngs became upset. He was asked to return to the vehicle but stated he would rather stand outside. Asked how much he had to drink, Youngs responded “too much to be driving.”
Youngs then stated “I’ve already had four DUI’s. It is not going to be good, and you know that.” He said he was on probation for his last OWI which had occurred about two years prior. Youngs did not know how much he had to drink, but admitted to drinking beer with his last one about 20 minutes prior to the stop.
Asked if he would perform standard field sobriety tests, Youngs agreed and said “I’m telling you right now, I’m going to jail, and my whole life is going to be (expletive) up,” and “I’m telling you right now, this is going to be my fifth DUI, my fifth. I’m already a felon for a DUI.”
During the field sobriety tests Youngs displayed 14 clues indicating intoxication. He declined a preliminary breath test when asked and was placed under arrest. While in transport to jail Youngs said he was going to prison and Fish needed to serve the community because he did nothing wrong.
A warrant for a blood draw was obtained, and EMS performed the blood draw at about 3:25 a.m.
Youngs is scheduled for a plea hearing Nov. 9 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
