Mauston man accused of hitting another with a bat over unpaid debt

A Mauston man allegedly hit another man in the back with a bat during a dispute about an unpaid debt.

Devin Sanders, 20, of Mauston is charged with felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. If convicted of the felony charge he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 11:29 a.m. Nov. 17, Officer Chad Bailey was dispatched to a residence on W. State Street in Mauston for a report of a male subject who had hit another male in the back with a baseball bat. Bailey was assisted on the call by Detective Richard Lueneburg and Deputy Robb Pfaff.

Bailey made contact with two witnesses to the attack and the victim. After receiving medical treatment from Mauston Area Ambulance, the victim stated he was in “severe back pain” from being struck by a baseball bat. Bailey observed a red mark on the victim’s back about three inches wide by eight inches long.

The victim stated the attack was committed by Devin Sanders. Lueneburg and Pfaff searched for the suspect, eventually locating him at a residence on Grove Street.