Mauston man allegedly burglarized Bent and Dent grocery store with knife, stole thousands of dollars

According to the employee, the store had been secured the previous night before anyone left. The office door appeared to have been opened with force as the door was damaged around the lock and pieces of the lock lay on the floor. The office safe appeared secure. One bank bag remained on the desk in the office, while two other bank bags had been taken. The bags contained over $1,000 between them.

At the checkout counter, both drawers had been taken, and the wires connecting them were torn. Spare change was strewn about the floor, and a small money safe had been opened. Each drawer contained $332.50 and the safe contained $35, all of which was taken. A pair of scissors was found on the counter that appeared to be used to pry something open.

Upon reviewing surveillance footage from the Mauston Area Ambulance, located directly to the north of Bent and Dent, Lueneburg observed a male come into view at 4:09 a.m. Sept 15 and walk through the parking lot.

The male in the footage had long hair, a medium build, and was wearing a blue sweatshirt with white strings and a noticeable stain on the chest area. Lueneburg identified the individual as Robert Davis from past professional police contacts. Lueneburg showed the footage to Zilisch, who is “very familiar” with Davis from past professional police contacts, and Zillisch also positively identified him as Davis.