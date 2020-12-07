Mauston man allegedly burglarized Bent and Dent grocery store with knife, stole thousands of dollars

A Mauston man is facing armed burglary and theft charges after he allegedly broke into a Mauston grocery store wielding a knife and stole money from the cash registers, bank bags and safe.
Robert Davis, 32, of Mauston is charged with felony armed burglary, felony theft of movable property between $2,500 and $5,000, and misdemeanor criminal damage to property. If convicted of the felony charges, he faces up to 15 years in prison or a fine of up to $50,000, or both, for the armed burglary charge and up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the theft charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 8:02 a.m. Sept. 15, Mauston Police Officer Ryan Meyer responded to Bent and Dent grocery store for a burglary complaint, where he made contact with an employee who had opened the store for the morning.
The employee stated money had been taken from the cash registers and drawers, and that forced entry had been made into the interior office. Mauston Police Chief Mike Zillisch could not find any indication of a break in on the perimeter of the building.
Detective Richard Lueneburg attempted to locate the trail the suspect took into and out of the building, finding a Crown Royal bag in the grass opposite a stock room door. Further away he observed a black flashlight, coins and plastic pieces of what appeared to be the cash register drawer next to a pool of water. A yellow piece of paper which appeared to be a price list taped to a register was found in the water.
According to the employee, the store had been secured the previous night before anyone left. The office door appeared to have been opened with force as the door was damaged around the lock and pieces of the lock lay on the floor. The office safe appeared secure. One bank bag remained on the desk in the office, while two other bank bags had been taken. The bags contained over $1,000 between them.
At the checkout counter, both drawers had been taken, and the wires connecting them were torn. Spare change was strewn about the floor, and a small money safe had been opened. Each drawer contained $332.50 and the safe contained $35, all of which was taken. A pair of scissors was found on the counter that appeared to be used to pry something open.
Upon reviewing surveillance footage from the Mauston Area Ambulance, located directly to the north of Bent and Dent, Lueneburg observed a male come into view at 4:09 a.m. Sept 15 and walk through the parking lot.
The male in the footage had long hair, a medium build, and was wearing a blue sweatshirt with white strings and a noticeable stain on the chest area. Lueneburg identified the individual as Robert Davis from past professional police contacts. Lueneburg showed the footage to Zilisch, who is “very familiar” with Davis from past professional police contacts, and Zillisch also positively identified him as Davis.
Lueneburg obtained body camera footage from a traffic stop on Feb. 26 involving Davis. In the footage, Davis was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with white strings and a stain on the chest area.
From prior knowledge, Lueneburg knew a family member of Davis had keys to the store, and Davis’ girlfriend previously worked at Bent and Dent.
A search of the area behind the store found numerous items of evidentiary value, including a cigarette butt, register pieces, two registers, coins near both registers, a knife and a sheath. The registers had pry marks consistent with the knife.
Davis is scheduled for a plea hearing Jan. 20, 2021 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
