Mauston man allegedly looking through motel windows arrested for meth

A Mauston man is charged with drug crimes after allegedly hiding in a crawl space following police receiving a report of a suspicious man looking through motel windows.
Gene Sheppard, 31, of Mauston is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, two counts of felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the meth charge and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the felony bail jumping charges.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 1:27 p.m. June 25 Officer Ryan Meyer was dispatched to a motel on State Street in Mauston for a report of a suspicious person. The suspicious person was reported to be a male “peeking” through windows along the motel.
Upon arrival at the motel Meyer made contact with motel residents who stated the individual was looking for “Joe” who lives in one of the motel rooms. Meyer made contact with “Joe” who told him the individual was named Gene.
Meyer was notified by dispatch the suspicious individual resided at a house next door to the motel, and noticed a male sitting in the driver’s seat of a pickup in the driveway of the residence. Meyer knew the residence to be where Gene Sheppard lived.
After updating dispatch with the information received from the motel residents Meyer had dispatch run Sheppard’s name for in house warrants. Dispatch confirmed Sheppard had three failure to appear warrants with two of the warrants for felonies.
As Meyer pulled into the driveway to attempt to make contact the individual exited the truck and walked into the residence. The door at the residence was answered by Sheppard’s step-father, who stated Sheppard had spent the night at the residence but was not sure if Sheppard had left yet. He allowed Meyer to walk through the residence looking for Sheppard, and stated he had been in the front room and not seen Sheppard walk by or out the front door.
During a check of the residence and the outside area officers were unable to locate Sheppard.
At about 2:23 p.m. Meyer returned to the residence after discovering new evidence as to where Sheppard might be, specifically that there was a crawl space in the attic of one of the rooms that was open earlier in the day but boarded up after Meyer’s last interaction at the residence.
Meyer pushed the boards up into the opening and another deputy saw a person move in the crawl space. Sheppard was told to come down, and he responded by asking “or what?” Meyer told Sheppard he “could come down and they could settle his business at court the easy way, or if he resisted, other law enforcement action would be taken.”
Sheppard gave himself up and exited the opening, saying “oh, you again” when he saw Meyer and inquiring as to what the contact was about. Meyer told Sheppard he was under arrest for failure to appear warrants.
Meyer allowed Sheppard to smoke a cigarette while he searched his person. In the front left pocket of Sheppard’s shorts Meyer found a small plastic bag containing white crystal granules. Asked what was in the bag Sheppard replied he did not know and they are old shorts.
Sheppard was transported to the Juneau County Jail and the substance tested positive as methamphetamine.
Sheppard is scheduled for a plea hearing Dec. 1 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.