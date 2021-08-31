Mauston man allegedly looking through motel windows arrested for meth

After updating dispatch with the information received from the motel residents Meyer had dispatch run Sheppard’s name for in house warrants. Dispatch confirmed Sheppard had three failure to appear warrants with two of the warrants for felonies.

As Meyer pulled into the driveway to attempt to make contact the individual exited the truck and walked into the residence. The door at the residence was answered by Sheppard’s step-father, who stated Sheppard had spent the night at the residence but was not sure if Sheppard had left yet. He allowed Meyer to walk through the residence looking for Sheppard, and stated he had been in the front room and not seen Sheppard walk by or out the front door.

During a check of the residence and the outside area officers were unable to locate Sheppard.

At about 2:23 p.m. Meyer returned to the residence after discovering new evidence as to where Sheppard might be, specifically that there was a crawl space in the attic of one of the rooms that was open earlier in the day but boarded up after Meyer’s last interaction at the residence.