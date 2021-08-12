Mauston man allegedly resists arrest, shot with stun gun and charged with 4th OWI

A Mauston man is charged with his fourth operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop for a swerving vehicle, during which the man was shot with a stun gun while allegedly resisting arrest.
Micheall Daines, 52, of Mauston is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – fourth offense, felony operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration – fourth offense, and misdemeanors bail jumping and resisting an officer. If convicted he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the felony charges.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 9:20 p.m. May 25 Deputy Brandon Carmody was dispatched to the area of Highway G in the town of Germantown for a report of a vehicle swerving all over the road. As Carmody searched the area he observed a vehicle on Shacks Road driving slowly with its right turn signal activated.
Carmody approached the vehicle and noted the vehicle matched the description of the offending vehicle. As the vehicle traveled in swerved from its lane, going completely into the oncoming traffic lane. Carmody activated his emergency lights and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, though the vehicle did not stop until Carmody activated his sirens twice.
Approaching the vehicle Carmody smelled a burnt smell, and could see smoke coming from the radiator area of the vehicle. The vehicle was visibly damaged.
Upon making contact with the driver, identified as Micheall Daines, Carmody could immediately smell the scent of an intoxicating beverage. Carmody was familiar with Daines from past professional contacts.
Carmody observed a plastic wrapper from the top of a whiskey bottle near Daines’ feet and an empty beer bottle. Carmody, who stated a fear that Daines may attempt to drive away, asked Daines to step out of the vehicle. Daines eventually complied, but not before asking what would happen if he did not come out.
Asked to step in front of the squad car, Daines did not immediately comply but had to be “talked into” performing the request. Carmody noted Daines was unsteady on his feet, had trouble balancing and appeared to have urine over the front of his clothes.
Daines stated “Let’s get it on. Do what you’ve got to do, man.” Asked what he had to drink, Daines said he had not been drinking before eventually admitting to having “a couple of beers.” Daines then began to walk away from the traffic stop before falling in a ditch.
Told to stop, Daines stated “If you grab me, it’ll be an (expletive) mistake.” Carmody attempted to talk Daines into stopping without success, eventually warning Daines if he failed to comply Carmody would use his stun gun.
Carmody displayed his stun gun in the hope of getting Daines to comply, but Daines continued to walk away while swearing at Carmody. Daines then turned and fell into the ditch. As Daines was falling he told Carmody he would slap and hurt Carmody. Carmody deployed his stun gun when Daines stood back up and Daines fell down again.
Ordered to place his hands to his side, Daines refused and instead kept his hands under his body. Carmody was eventually able to pry Daines’ hands out and place handcuffs on Daines, though Daines continued to struggle and verbally abuse Carmody. Upon the arrival of two additional deputies Carmody was able to stand Daines up and place him in the squad car.
In Daines’ pocket Carmody found a “one hitter” pipe that appeared to contain burnt marijuana. Inside Daines’ car Carmody found a empty beer bottle and a eighth of a pint of whiskey inside a bottle near the passenger door.
After transport to the Juneau County Jail Daines refused all standard field sobriety tests, a preliminary breath test and an evidentiary blood test. Daines stated he would refuse to comply with a blood draw after a warrant was obtained for a blood draw. A blood draw was performed after Daines was placed in a restraint chair. The results of the blood draw indicated Daines had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.176.
Daines is scheduled for a plea hearing Aug. 25 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.