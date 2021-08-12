Mauston man allegedly resists arrest, shot with stun gun and charged with 4th OWI

Upon making contact with the driver, identified as Micheall Daines, Carmody could immediately smell the scent of an intoxicating beverage. Carmody was familiar with Daines from past professional contacts.

Carmody observed a plastic wrapper from the top of a whiskey bottle near Daines’ feet and an empty beer bottle. Carmody, who stated a fear that Daines may attempt to drive away, asked Daines to step out of the vehicle. Daines eventually complied, but not before asking what would happen if he did not come out.

Asked to step in front of the squad car, Daines did not immediately comply but had to be “talked into” performing the request. Carmody noted Daines was unsteady on his feet, had trouble balancing and appeared to have urine over the front of his clothes.

Daines stated “Let’s get it on. Do what you’ve got to do, man.” Asked what he had to drink, Daines said he had not been drinking before eventually admitting to having “a couple of beers.” Daines then began to walk away from the traffic stop before falling in a ditch.

Told to stop, Daines stated “If you grab me, it’ll be an (expletive) mistake.” Carmody attempted to talk Daines into stopping without success, eventually warning Daines if he failed to comply Carmody would use his stun gun.