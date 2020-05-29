Mauston man allegedly sets Best Rental Services van on fire while on meth

A Mauston man is under arrest for arson after he allegedly lit a van on a fire while under the influence of methamphetamine.
Scott Walker, 32, of Mauston is charged with felony arson of a property other than a building. If convicted he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 12:35 a.m. Jan. 26, Officer Adam Noe was dispatched to Best Rental Services in Mauston for a report of a vehicle fire. After arriving at the scene Noe observed a van emitting black smoke. While waiting for firefighters to arrive, officers used fire extinguishers on the door handle of the van.
A set of tire prints were observed around the vehicle, but the prints did not have enough detail to obtain a tread pattern.
The Mauston Fire Department arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire. While fighting the fire they observed a piece of metal on the floor board which was too charred to identify but was not a part of the vehicle.
After the fire was extinguished two employees of Best Rental arrived on scene. When asked what could have started the fire, one of the employees indicated the fire may have been started by Walker, a recently terminated former employee.
On Feb. 18, Detective Richard Lueneburg interviewed Walker at the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office. Walker admitted to fleeing a residence and entering an unlocked van. According to the report, Walker also admitted at the time of the fire he was under the influence of methamphetamines.
During the interview Walker stated he was smoking a cigarette with a flare in his coat pocket while in the van on Jan. 26. According to Walker, he crawled through the van to the front driver’s side, where he exited the van. Walker said “it was definitely possible” the cigarette he was smoking dropped and hit the flare, which fell out of his pocket.
After exiting the van, Walker took off his coat and left it in a dumpster. He then visited a friend’s residence for about 30 minutes before returning to Best Service and observing the fire. Walker stated during the interview that Best Service took his last paycheck, that he “got paid (expletive),” and said “who gives a (expletive) about a stupid (expletive) piece of (expletive) van.”
On March 12, Detective Lueneburg met with a woman who had worked at Best Rental and previously was in a relationship with Walker. She stated she gave Walker a flare in the past, but did not believe he would use it for “anything stupid.”
The witness told Lueneburg that Walker repeatedly claimed he did not start the fire for the first week after the fire. During the second week Walker admitted he was in the van and lit the flare in the van. According to the witness, Walker claimed he was hoping to start the van on fire and hoping the fire would then spread to the building.
Walker is scheduled for an initial appearance June 11 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
