Mauston man allegedly sets Best Rental Services van on fire while on meth

During the interview Walker stated he was smoking a cigarette with a flare in his coat pocket while in the van on Jan. 26. According to Walker, he crawled through the van to the front driver’s side, where he exited the van. Walker said “it was definitely possible” the cigarette he was smoking dropped and hit the flare, which fell out of his pocket.

After exiting the van, Walker took off his coat and left it in a dumpster. He then visited a friend’s residence for about 30 minutes before returning to Best Service and observing the fire. Walker stated during the interview that Best Service took his last paycheck, that he “got paid (expletive),” and said “who gives a (expletive) about a stupid (expletive) piece of (expletive) van.”

On March 12, Detective Lueneburg met with a woman who had worked at Best Rental and previously was in a relationship with Walker. She stated she gave Walker a flare in the past, but did not believe he would use it for “anything stupid.”

The witness told Lueneburg that Walker repeatedly claimed he did not start the fire for the first week after the fire. During the second week Walker admitted he was in the van and lit the flare in the van. According to the witness, Walker claimed he was hoping to start the van on fire and hoping the fire would then spread to the building.

Walker is scheduled for an initial appearance June 11 at the Juneau County Justice Center.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.