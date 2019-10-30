A Mauston man is facing felony charges after allegedly strangling a woman while using methamphetamine.
Junior Gray, 36, of Mauston is charged with felony strangulation and suffocation, domestic abuse. He faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, if convicted.
According to the criminal complaint:
Deputy Michale Sickinger was dispatched to a residence in Lemonweir on Sept. 26 for a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, Sickinger met with the victim, at which time he observed a red mark across the right side of her neck and throat.
The victim told the deputy she was arguing with Junior Gray when he became upset. He then came up behind her and placed her in a choke hold.
You have free articles remaining.
The victim stated she had difficulty breathing, her throat was sore, and it hurt to speak. She told the deputy Gray had been using meth, and she found a glass pipe and other paraphernalia in a dresser.
On Sept. 30, Sickinger was told Monroe County was conducting a traffic stop in which Gray was a passenger of the vehicle. The deputy made contact with Gray, transported him to the Juneau County Jail, and advised him of his rights.
Gray waived his rights and agreed to speak with the deputy, during which he admitted to grabbing the victim but said he did not choke her. He also claimed he does not use meth, saying he only smokes weed.
Gray is scheduled for an initial appearance Nov. 20 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)