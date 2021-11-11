Mauston man allegedly traveling 111 mph charged with 4th OWI

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Platt activated his emergency lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle attempted to pull over to the right shoulder but re-entered traffic due to construction barrels on the shoulder before coming to a stop.

Upon approach to the vehicle Platt was able to observe a strong odor of intoxicating beverages “mere moments” after the front window was rolled down. The driver, who was identified by an Alabama driver’s license as Rodney Hatfield, had slow, delayed speech with red, glassy, heavy and droopy eyes and a dazed appearance.

Hatfield said he was coming from New Lisbon and going home. Asked how much he had to drink, Hatfield said he had “a couple.” When told that a couple meant different things to different people, Hatfield “had a smirk on his face” and stated he was drinking beer. When asked what size beers, Hatfield said “he had been through it before.”

Following several questions that Hatfield did not answer Hatfield stated “I’m going to prison.” Platt asked Hatfield to exit the vehicle and Hatfield was slow and sluggish in doing so and stumbled soon after exiting the car.

Hatfield initially said he would not perform field sobriety tests but agreed upon a second time of asking. During the tests Platt observed 15 out of 18 possible clues indicating intoxication.