Mauston man allegedly traveling 111 mph charged with 4th OWI

A Mauston man is charged with his fourth operating while intoxicated after allegedly traveling at 111 mph on the interstate near New Lisbon.
Rodney Hatfield, 43, of Mauston is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence- fourth offense, and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while revoked with revocation due to alcohol, controlled substance or refusal. If convicted he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the OWI charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 2:39 a.m. Sept. 6 Trooper Allan Platt was traveling south on Highway 80 when he observed a vehicle travelling north visibly pick up speed after it passed Platt’s car. Platt activated his radar and received a reading of 33 mph in a 25 mph zone.
Platt turned around to catch up to the vehicle, but noticed the vehicle had created a large distance between the cars after increasing speed substantially. The vehicle entered Interstate 90/94 and once again increased in speed.
As the vehicle began passing other traffic Platt caught up and received a short radar reading of 111 mph. The vehicle continued to pull away for Platt’s vehicle until it had passed the remaining traffic, after which Platt was able to get another radar reading of between 89 and 90 mph.
Platt activated his emergency lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle attempted to pull over to the right shoulder but re-entered traffic due to construction barrels on the shoulder before coming to a stop.
Upon approach to the vehicle Platt was able to observe a strong odor of intoxicating beverages “mere moments” after the front window was rolled down. The driver, who was identified by an Alabama driver’s license as Rodney Hatfield, had slow, delayed speech with red, glassy, heavy and droopy eyes and a dazed appearance.
Hatfield said he was coming from New Lisbon and going home. Asked how much he had to drink, Hatfield said he had “a couple.” When told that a couple meant different things to different people, Hatfield “had a smirk on his face” and stated he was drinking beer. When asked what size beers, Hatfield said “he had been through it before.”
Following several questions that Hatfield did not answer Hatfield stated “I’m going to prison.” Platt asked Hatfield to exit the vehicle and Hatfield was slow and sluggish in doing so and stumbled soon after exiting the car.
Hatfield initially said he would not perform field sobriety tests but agreed upon a second time of asking. During the tests Platt observed 15 out of 18 possible clues indicating intoxication.
Asked again how much Hatfield had to drink Hatfield replied that it did not matter because he was going to jail either way. A preliminary breath test gave a blood alcohol reading of 0.17.