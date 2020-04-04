Mauston man and woman facing meth charges after controlled buys

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Mauston man and woman were arrested after allegedly maintaining a drug house for the sale of methamphetamine.

Nicholas Guziejka, 27, of Mauston is charged with felonies delivery of methamphetamine as a party to a crime, delivery of methamphetamine, and maintaining a drug trafficking place as a party to a crime. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison or a fine of up to $50,000, or both, for each of the delivery of methamphetamine charges and up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the charge of maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Dixie Olson, 26, of Mauston is charged with felonies delivery of methamphetamine as a party to a crime-repeater, delivery of methamphetamine-repeater, and maintaining a drug trafficking place as a party to a crime-repeater. If convicted, she faces up to 15 years in prison or a fine of up to $50,000, or both, for each of the delivery of methamphetamine charges and up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the charge of maintaining a drug trafficking place.

As Olson has a prior felony conviction for alleged possession of methamphetamine within the previous five years, she faces up to an additional six years in prison for each charge due to the repeater modification.