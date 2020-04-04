Mauston man and woman facing meth charges after controlled buys

A Mauston man and woman were arrested after allegedly maintaining a drug house for the sale of methamphetamine.
Nicholas Guziejka, 27, of Mauston is charged with felonies delivery of methamphetamine as a party to a crime, delivery of methamphetamine, and maintaining a drug trafficking place as a party to a crime. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison or a fine of up to $50,000, or both, for each of the delivery of methamphetamine charges and up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the charge of maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Dixie Olson, 26, of Mauston is charged with felonies delivery of methamphetamine as a party to a crime-repeater, delivery of methamphetamine-repeater, and maintaining a drug trafficking place as a party to a crime-repeater. If convicted, she faces up to 15 years in prison or a fine of up to $50,000, or both, for each of the delivery of methamphetamine charges and up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the charge of maintaining a drug trafficking place.
As Olson has a prior felony conviction for alleged possession of methamphetamine within the previous five years, she faces up to an additional six years in prison for each charge due to the repeater modification.
According to the confidential complaint:
On Feb. 6, Detective Jay Greeno of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was working with the Juneau County Drug Task Force when he met with a confidential informant. The confidential informant then purchased methamphetamine from Nicholas Guziejka, with assistance in making arrangements for the purchase from Dixie Olson.
At about 1:20 p.m., Greeno and other investigators met with the confidential informant. The confidential informant made contact with Olson through Facebook, where the confidential informant arranged to purchase methamphetamine. Greeno then searched the confidential informant and an undercover vehicle for contraband, and finding none, supplied the confidential informant with controlled currency for the purchase.
Greeno and another detective followed the confidential informant to a meet location, where the confidential informant made contact with Guziejka. Guziejka provided the confidential informant with a plastic bag containing white crystals, later identified through testing and weighing as four grams of methamphetamine.
Following the controlled buy, Greeno reviewed the text conversations of the confidential informant and Olson. Greeno noted Olson knowingly arranged the drug transaction by agreeing to the price with the confidential informant, saying she needs to go get the substance, and then arranging for the confidential informant to meet with Guziejka.
On Feb. 11 Greeno and the Juneau County Drug Task Force set up another meeting with a confidential informant. The confidential informant arranged, via Facebook through Olson, to purchase methamphetamine.
At about 1 p.m., Greeno and other investigators met with the confidential informant. Greeno searched the confidential informant and an undercover vehicle for contraband, with no contraband found. The confidential informant was then provided with controlled currency for the methamphetamine purchase.
After following the confidential informant to the meet location, Greeno observed the confidential informant make contact with Olson. Olson and the confidential informant waited for another vehicle to arrive, the occupant of which provided the methamphetamine for the sale. After the purchase the confidential informant turned over to the officers a plastic bag with 4.2 grams of what was later identified as methamphetamine.
Olson and Guziejka are both scheduled for initial appearances July 1 at the Juneau County Justice Center in Mauston.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.