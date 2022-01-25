Mauston man arrested for 5th OWI

A Mauston man is facing his fifth operating while intoxicated offense after allegedly nearly striking another vehicle head on prior to a traffic stop in downtown Mauston.

Joseph McCluskey, Jr., 50, of Mauston is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – fifth offense. If convicted he faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 1:20 a.m. Dec. 17, Officer Adam Noe performed a traffic stop on Joseph McCluskey after another officer observed McCluskey come close to a head on collision with another vehicle.

Noe made a passenger side approach to the vehicle and informed McCluskey of the reason for the stop. McCluskey was able to provide Noe with a driver’s license but no proof of insurance. While speaking with McCluskey, Noe observed a faint odor of intoxicants coming from the open window.

As McCluskey spoke his speech was slurred and slow, and he had glassy eyes and a strong odor of intoxicants on his breath. Asked about the odor and how much he had to drink, McCluskey said he had nothing to drink and the odor was from his friend who he had dropped off prior to going home. Noe noted McCluskey’s story did not make sense as he was traveling in the opposite direction from his residence in relation to where he claimed to drop the friend off.

Noe asked McCluskey to perform standard field sobriety tests. As McCluskey exited the vehicle his balance was off and he sidestepped toward the lane of traffic, and Noe had to direct McCluskey back to safety. Noe noted McCluskey’s seatbelt was unfastened prior to him exiting the vehicle.

McCluskey stated he understood the instructions prior to each test. During the tests McCluskey was unable to follow the instructions, and did not complete any of the tests. A preliminary breath test off of a weak breath sample gave a result of 0.132 blood alcohol concentration.

Noe placed McCluskey under arrest for fifth operating while intoxicated and transported him to jail without incident. Once at the jail McCluskey consented to an evidentiary test of his blood.

McCluskey is scheduled for an adjourned initial appearance on March 16 at the Juneau County Justice Center.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

