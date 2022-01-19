Mauston man arrested for 7th OWI

A Mauston resident is under arrest for a seventh operating while intoxicated after a traffic stop in Lyndon Station.

According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, a trooper made a traffic stop on a vehicle near the town of Lyndon Station at 12:24 p.m. Jan. 18. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Dana Wobschall, 66, of Mauston, was placed under arrest for operating while intoxicated.

Upon approaching the driver the trooper observed a strong odor of intoxicants and an open bottle of alcohol within Wobschall’s reach. Wobschall performed standard field sobriety tests, after which he was arrested.

No court date has been set for Wobschall.

