Mauston man arrested for drugs after warrant stop

After telling the Juneau County Communications Center that Walker was walking away from Fish, two additional officers arrived to assist. Walker calmed down as additional law enforcement arrived and once Fish explained that he believed Walker had a warrant.

Fish observed Walker, who was wearing only sandals, shivering and asked if he wanted to sit in the patrol vehicle to stay warm while he checked the warrant. As Fish was inside the vehicle dispatch confirmed the warrant and Walker was informed he was under arrest.

Once handcuffed Walker was searched. Prior to being searched Walker stated “as far as I know I don’t have nothing on me,” but then stated he may have dabs on his person.

During the search Fish located a bag containing both a brown granular substance and a white crystal-like substance that Fish suspected were heroin and methamphetamine, two silicon containers holding a small amount of honey-colored substance consistent with dabs or THC wax, a glass container holding a small amount of honey-colored substance consistent with dabs or THC wax, a device used to grind and roll marijuana cigarettes and containing trace amounts of marijuana, and a straw with a diagonally cut end containing a white powdery substance.