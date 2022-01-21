Mauston man arrested for drugs after warrant stop

A Mauston man is charged with heroin, methamphetamine and THC felonies after police allegedly found the items on the individual while he was stopped walking down the street at 2 a.m. for a warrant.
Scott Walker, 33, of Mauston is charged with felony possession of narcotic drugs, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor possession of THC, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the narcotics and methamphetamine charges; and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the bail jumping charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At 2:17 a.m. Dec. 17, Officer Blake Fish of the Mauston Police Department observed Scott Walker walking on Division Street near the intersection of Oak Street in the city of Mauston. Fish, who knew Walker from past professional contacts, knew that Walker had a warrant issued through Wisconsin Probation and Parole.
Fish parked his vehicle and informed the Juneau County Communications Center he would be speaking with a suspect believed to be Walker. As Fish exited the vehicle Walker became defensive and asked why Fish wanted to speak with him. Walker claimed he was on the phone with his attorney and began walking away.
After telling the Juneau County Communications Center that Walker was walking away from Fish, two additional officers arrived to assist. Walker calmed down as additional law enforcement arrived and once Fish explained that he believed Walker had a warrant.
Fish observed Walker, who was wearing only sandals, shivering and asked if he wanted to sit in the patrol vehicle to stay warm while he checked the warrant. As Fish was inside the vehicle dispatch confirmed the warrant and Walker was informed he was under arrest.
Once handcuffed Walker was searched. Prior to being searched Walker stated “as far as I know I don’t have nothing on me,” but then stated he may have dabs on his person.
During the search Fish located a bag containing both a brown granular substance and a white crystal-like substance that Fish suspected were heroin and methamphetamine, two silicon containers holding a small amount of honey-colored substance consistent with dabs or THC wax, a glass container holding a small amount of honey-colored substance consistent with dabs or THC wax, a device used to grind and roll marijuana cigarettes and containing trace amounts of marijuana, and a straw with a diagonally cut end containing a white powdery substance.
Fish transported Walker to the Juneau County Jail. While booking Walker he spit an orange needle cap onto the counter and said Fish needed to search him better as the cap had been in his mouth the entire time. Walker stated the cap previously contained about a gram of methamphetamine and heroin.