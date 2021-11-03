Mauston man arrested for maintaining a drug trafficking house after overdose death at residence

One of the witnesses stated the victim left her residence between midnight and 1 a.m. to look at a vehicle, with the victim stating he would be back in an hour. When the victim did not return the witness went to Wolff’s residence. Wolff told the witness he did not know where the victim was and told the witness to check in the garage, where she found the victim.

Officers seized cell phones from the witness, Wolff and the victim. Both the witness and Wolff gave consent to search the cell phones.

A search of the garage located a scale with residue, a backpack containing the victim’s personal property and a meth pipe, a cell phone with a cracked screen and another meth pipe. Officers also found a “large quantity” of used hypodermic needles, Narcan and tie-offs.

Wolff was interviewed at the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office. During the interview Wolff stated he did not know the victim, but the victim was at the garage to look at a vehicle. Wolff said he talked with the witness about the vehicle. When the witness arrived looking for the victim he went outside with the witness and found the victim. Wolff began yelling at the victim to get a response, but was unable to do so. He called 911 and began CPR using their instructions.