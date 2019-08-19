A Mauston man driving with no front license plate struck a deer, leading to his arrest for possession of methamphetamine.
Casey Gardner, 23, of Mauston is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, if convicted.
According to the criminal complaint:
At 2:23 a.m. July 28 Trooper Randy Gordon was driving in Lyndon Station when he observed a vehicle with no front license plate. After Gordon passed the vehicle, the truck pulled over and parked.
The driver exited the truck quickly and walked around to the passenger side of the truck, where he crouched down and appeared to be trying to hide from view.
Gordon stopped, exited his vehicle, and asked the driver what he was doing. The driver, who Gordon recognized as Casey Gardner, said he had hit a deer. The truck had deer hair and fresh damage to the front of the vehicle.
From prior interactions, Gordon was aware that Gardner used meth. He asked Gardner if he had any warrants, to which Gardner replied he might have one for child support.
Gardner appeared nervous, and when asked why he was nervous Gardner replied that he was worried he might have a warrant. Asked if he had used any drugs that day, Gardner said he smoked meth about an hour or two previously.
Gardner said he did not have any meth or paraphernalia on his person, and offered to let Gordon search him. Without Gordon asking or mentioning searching Gardner, Gardner began emptying his pockets, the contents of which included a one-inch-long clear vial with a black cap on the end.
Gordon examined the vial, where he found crystal meth. Gardner said he forgot he had the vial.
Gardner was arrested and transported to the Juneau County Jail. The total weight of meth taken from Gardner was less than two grams.
Gardner is scheduled for an initial appearance Aug. 21 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)