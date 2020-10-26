Mauston man arrested on drug charges after controlled meth buy

A Mauston man was arrested after a controlled buy where he allegedly sold meth to a confidential informant.

John Traver, 40, of Mauston is charged with felony delivery of methamphetamine, repeater. If convicted he faces up to 12 years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both.

As Traver has a previous conviction for a felony sex registry violation within a five-year period prior to this arrest, he faces up to an additional six years in prison due to the repeater modification.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Jan. 29 Detective Richard Lueneburg and other law enforcement officers from the Juneau County Drug Task Force met with a confidential informant to arrange the purchase of methamphetamine from John Traver.

The confidential informant contacted Traver to purchase an “8 ball” of methamphetamine, weighing about 3.5 grams.

Lueneburg and Elroy Police Chief Tony Green searched the confidential informant and the confidential informant’s vehicle and found nothing that would compromise the integrity of the investigation. The confidential informant was then given controlled United States currency to use in the purchase.