Mauston man arrested on fourth OWI charge

A Mauston man is facing felony charges related to a fourth operating while intoxicated charge after being pulled over for a speeding violation.

John Dolman, 48, of Mauston is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth offense; felony operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, fourth offense; and misdemeanors operate a motor vehicle while revoked, violating a court order restricting operating privilege to operation of only vehicles equipped with an ignition interlock device, and bail jumping.

If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, on the operating while under the influence charge, and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, on the operating with prohibited alcohol concentration charge.

According to the criminal complaint:

Juneau County Sheriff’s Deputy Danica Gordon stopped a vehicle for speeding at about 10:20 p.m. Feb. 2 on Highway HH in Kildare. The driver of the vehicle provided an occupational license identifying himself as John Dolman.

Gordon stated she smelled an odor of intoxicants emanating from the vehicle, and Dolman spoke in a slow and slurred manner. Asked if he had anything to drink, Dolman responded he “had a couple.”