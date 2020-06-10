Mauston man arrested on fourth OWI charge

A Mauston man is facing felony charges related to a fourth operating while intoxicated charge after being pulled over for a speeding violation.
John Dolman, 48, of Mauston is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth offense; felony operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, fourth offense; and misdemeanors operate a motor vehicle while revoked, violating a court order restricting operating privilege to operation of only vehicles equipped with an ignition interlock device, and bail jumping.
If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, on the operating while under the influence charge, and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, on the operating with prohibited alcohol concentration charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
Juneau County Sheriff’s Deputy Danica Gordon stopped a vehicle for speeding at about 10:20 p.m. Feb. 2 on Highway HH in Kildare. The driver of the vehicle provided an occupational license identifying himself as John Dolman.
Gordon stated she smelled an odor of intoxicants emanating from the vehicle, and Dolman spoke in a slow and slurred manner. Asked if he had anything to drink, Dolman responded he “had a couple.”
A record check on Dolman revealed Dolman’s driver’s license was revoked and he had an occupational license, though he was operating outside of the allowed hours. Dolman was also subject to an order requiring an ignition interlock device on any vehicle he operates, and requiring a 0.02 prohibited alcohol concentration.
According to Gordon, the vehicle Dolman was operating did not have an ignition interlock device. Asked about his revoked status and hours of operation limitation, Dolman admitted he was aware he was outside the occupational hours. Dolman claimed the vehicle did not have an ignition interlock device as it was not his vehicle.
Gordon requested Dolman perform field sobriety tests, but he refused. Based on the strong odor of intoxicants on Dolman’s breath, Gordon arrested Dolman.
Dolman was transported to the Juneau County Jail, where an EMT drew two vials of blood which were turned over to Gordon, packaged, and mailed to the state hygiene lab. An analysis of Dolman’s blood indicated he had a blood alcohol content of 0.225 grams per 100 milliliters.
Dolman is scheduled for an initial appearance July 15 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
