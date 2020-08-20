Mauston man caught on video allegedly delivering meth in library parking lot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Mauston man is under arrest on drug charges after being caught on video allegedly delivering drugs to a woman in the Mauston library’s parking lot.

Michael Dufay, 35, of Mauston is charged with felony delivery of methamphetamine, repeater; and two counts of felony bail jumping, repeater. If convicted he faces up to 12 years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the meth charge; and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the bail jumping charges.

As Dufay has a prior conviction for felony possession of narcotic drugs within the previous five years of this arrest, he faces up to six additional years in prison for each charge due to the repeater modification.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 8:14 p.m. June 22, Officer Adam Noe of the Mauston Police Department observed Megan Bohn walking on State Street in Mauston. Noe received confirmation from the Juneau County Communications Center of active warrants for Bohn, after which he made contact with her. Bohn was told she had active warrants and was placed under arrest.