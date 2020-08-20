Mauston man caught on video allegedly delivering meth in library parking lot

A Mauston man is under arrest on drug charges after being caught on video allegedly delivering drugs to a woman in the Mauston library’s parking lot.
Michael Dufay, 35, of Mauston is charged with felony delivery of methamphetamine, repeater; and two counts of felony bail jumping, repeater. If convicted he faces up to 12 years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the meth charge; and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the bail jumping charges.
As Dufay has a prior conviction for felony possession of narcotic drugs within the previous five years of this arrest, he faces up to six additional years in prison for each charge due to the repeater modification.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 8:14 p.m. June 22, Officer Adam Noe of the Mauston Police Department observed Megan Bohn walking on State Street in Mauston. Noe received confirmation from the Juneau County Communications Center of active warrants for Bohn, after which he made contact with her. Bohn was told she had active warrants and was placed under arrest.
Noe searched Bohn’s person and found a plastic bag in her front right pants pocket. The bag contained a crystal like substance consistent with methamphetamine. A field test of the substance returned a positive result for methamphetamine.
On June 24, Noe interviewed Bohn. During the interview Bohn stated the methamphetamine found on her person was not hers. Bohn claimed to be a “middle person” who received a $20 bag of meth from Michael Dufay. According to Bohn, she received the meth from Dufay at the library stairs and ramp area a couple of minutes before she was arrested by Noe.
Detective Richard Lueneburg requested video footage from the library from the date and time of Bohn’s arrest, and the footage was provided to the Mauston Police Department.
During review of the footage, Lueneburg noted Dufay at the front of the library’s handicap ramp area. At about 8:03 p.m. Bohn arrived at the library, and a couple minutes later Dufay is seen with a small item in the palm of his hand. Dufay then gives the item to Bohn, who places the item in her right front pants pocket.
Bohn then hands money to Dufay, and at 8:12 p.m. she leaves the library property. At 8:13 p.m. a patrol car is seen traveling on State Street, and at 8:14 p.m. Noe contacted the Juneau County Communications Center to check on Bohn’s active warrants.
Dufay is scheduled for an initial appearance Aug. 26 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
