Mauston man charged for meth possession

A Mauston man is charged with drug crimes after an officer allegedly found him in possession of methamphetamine.

Patrick Parkinson, 33, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor bail jumping and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while revoked with revocation due to alcohol, controlled substance or refusal. If convicted of the felony he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 12:58 p.m. Oct. 28, Trooper Allan Platt was on patrol in Mauston when he performed a records check on a sedan. The records check returned an owner who was on a suspended license.

While attempting to catch up to the vehicle to perform a traffic stop, Platt observed the vehicle turn into a parking lot. Two individuals left the vehicle and walked into a residence, and six minutes later one of the individuals left the residence with another male.

Several minutes later the sedan left the parking lot and turned onto West State Street. Platt observed the driver was not wearing a seat belt and he initiated a traffic stop. The driver, when told he needed to wear a seat belt, said he was sorry.