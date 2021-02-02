Mauston man charged for meth possession

A Mauston man is charged with drug crimes after an officer allegedly found him in possession of methamphetamine.
Patrick Parkinson, 33, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor bail jumping and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while revoked with revocation due to alcohol, controlled substance or refusal. If convicted of the felony he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 12:58 p.m. Oct. 28, Trooper Allan Platt was on patrol in Mauston when he performed a records check on a sedan. The records check returned an owner who was on a suspended license.
While attempting to catch up to the vehicle to perform a traffic stop, Platt observed the vehicle turn into a parking lot. Two individuals left the vehicle and walked into a residence, and six minutes later one of the individuals left the residence with another male.
Several minutes later the sedan left the parking lot and turned onto West State Street. Platt observed the driver was not wearing a seat belt and he initiated a traffic stop. The driver, when told he needed to wear a seat belt, said he was sorry.
When asked for his license and proof of insurance, the driver said he did not have either. When asked for identification, the driver’s hands were shaking and his chest rose and fell rapidly. The passenger stared straight ahead “at nothing.”
The passenger identified himself in writing as Chris Davis. The driver was identified as Patrick Parkinson.
Based on the suspicious activity observed, Platt asked both Davis and Parkinson to exit the vehicle. A search of Davis revealed a set of brass knuckles.
While searching Davis, Platt observed Parkinson become pale and lick the inside of his mouth continuously.
After searching Davis, a records check on Parkinson showed a revoked license due to OWI. As Platt searched Parkinson, Parkinson said “he threw some drugs at me,” and “he gave me tinfoil and told me to put it in between my legs.”
Platt read Parkinson his Miranda Warning, then asked how he knew it was drugs Davis threw. Parkinson responded that it was the way Davis acted. After reading Davis his Miranda Warning, Davis said he did not throw anything at Parkinson, and though he used to use methamphetamine he was not “100% clean.”
Parkinson initially denied knowing what was in the foil package, but later said Davis told him to get something from the house, gave him $40 and said “we’ll get high.” Parkinson eventually admitted the substance was meth, though he had not checked the package yet.
Platt opened the foil and, based on his training and experience, recognized the substance as methamphetamine.
Both Davis and Parkinson were transported to the Juneau County Jail without incident. A test and weighing of the substance returned a positive result for methamphetamine and a weight of 0.2 grams.
Davis was charged with misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Parkinson was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 11 but waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
