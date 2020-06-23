Mauston man charged in controlled cocaine buy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Mauston man is facing charges for cocaine after police orchestrated a controlled buy of drugs.

Joseph Steinmetz, 44, of Mauston is charged with felony delivery of cocaine, less than one gram, and felony delivery of tetrahydrocannabinols, less than 200 grams. If convicted he faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of $25,000, or both, on the cocaine charge and up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, on the tetrahydrocannabinols charge.

According to the criminal complaint:

While working in conjunction with the Juneau County Drug Task Force on Nov. 1, 2019, Detective Jay Greeno met with a confidential informant for a controlled purchase of marijuana by the confidential informant from Joseph Steinmetz.

While meeting with Greeno, the confidential informant contacted Steinmetz to arrange the buy. The confidential informant and the confidential informant’s vehicle was searched for any contraband that would compromise the investigation, but no contraband was found, and the confidential informant was supplied with controlled currency to make the purchase. The confidential informant was further supplied with an electronic recording device.