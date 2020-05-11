Mauston man charged in controlled meth buy

A Mauston man is under arrest on drug charges after a controlled buy at a campground last August.
Ryan Harmsen, 34, of Mauston is charged with felony delivery of methamphetamine. He faces up to 15 years in prison or a fine of up to $50,000, or both, if convicted.
According to the criminal complaint:
On August 30, 2019 Detective Richard Lueneburg of the Mauston Police Department was working with a confidential informant as part of the operations of the Juneau County Drug Task Force.
The confidential informant met with Lueneburg and other members of the task force at about 12:45 p.m. He sent a text message to Harmsen to set up a buy for an “8 ball” of methamphetamine.
Police searched the confidential informant and his vehicle for contraband, but nothing was found that could compromise the investigation. The confidential informant was provided with controlled United States currency for the purchase of the drug, and a recording device to audio record the transaction.
At 1:05 p.m. the confidential informant picked up a male subject, identified as Ryan Harmsen through previous police interactions.
Police followed the confidential informant and Harmsen to Yukon Trails RV & Camping Resort, where they pulled in at about 1:18 p.m. At about 1:28 p.m. Harmsen and the confidential informant left the campground.
The confidential informant returned Harmsen to his residence and then met with police, where he provided Lueneburg with a plastic gem bag with white crystals.
At the Mauston Police Department Lueneburg weighed, tested, and photographed the substance. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed five grams, including packaging.
Harmsen is scheduled for an initial appearance May 20 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
