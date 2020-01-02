Mauston man charged in hit-and-run involving pregnant woman and two year-old

A Mauston man and his passenger allegedly fled from the scene of a crash after causing a SUV carrying a two-year-old and a pregnant woman to roll twice before ending up in a ditch.
Sandov Zepedo Sierra, 19, of Mauston is charged with felony hit and run resulting in injury. He faces up to nine months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, if convicted.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 12:18 p.m. on Noov. 28, Deputy Rob Pfaff was dispatched to Highway 82 and Felland Road in Lindina for reports of a two vehicle crash.
Pfaff observed two vehicles, a SUV and a van, located in a ditch on Highway 82 upon his arrival. Three individuals involved in the crash were still at the scene, each of which were traveling in the SUV, including a 24 month-old child.
Pfaff approached the van, where he was informed by a witness that two subjects had fled from the van towards a farm on Highway 82. The witness was unable to describe the individuals who ran from the van.
According to a statement by one of the adults in the SUV, the SUV was travelling south on Felland Road when they were struck on the driver side of the vehicle. The SUV spun around in the opposite direction, rolled twice, and came to rest in the ditch.
The driver of the vehicle suffered back injuries. The adult passenger, who is pregnant, suffered a rib injury. They were unsure of any injuries to the two-year-old child.
Pfaff recommended all three occupants of the SUV go to Mile Bluff Medical Center to allow medical staff to check for additional injuries.
Another individual arrived at the scene of the crash, and told Pfaff the driver and passenger of the van were waiting at his milk parlor.
Pfaff followed the individual to the milk parlor, where he identified Sandov Zepedo Sierra as the driver, and another individual as the passenger. Both occupants of the van were employees of the farm.
The farm owner stated Zepedo Sierra and his passenger arrived at the farm noticeably shaking. Pfaff questioned Zepedo Sierra and the passenger through an employee of the farm, who functioned as an interpreter, as both are from Nicaragua and do not speak English.
Zepedo Sierra and the passenger told Pfaff they did not need medical attention. Zepedo Sierra said they were on their way to work when he struck a vehicle and ended up in a ditch. They then fled the scene and went to the farm.
Zepedo Sierra is scheduled for an initial appearance Jan. 22, 2020 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.