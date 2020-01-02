Mauston man charged in hit-and-run involving pregnant woman and two year-old

A Mauston man and his passenger allegedly fled from the scene of a crash after causing a SUV carrying a two-year-old and a pregnant woman to roll twice before ending up in a ditch.

Sandov Zepedo Sierra, 19, of Mauston is charged with felony hit and run resulting in injury. He faces up to nine months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, if convicted.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 12:18 p.m. on Noov. 28, Deputy Rob Pfaff was dispatched to Highway 82 and Felland Road in Lindina for reports of a two vehicle crash.

Pfaff observed two vehicles, a SUV and a van, located in a ditch on Highway 82 upon his arrival. Three individuals involved in the crash were still at the scene, each of which were traveling in the SUV, including a 24 month-old child.

Pfaff approached the van, where he was informed by a witness that two subjects had fled from the van towards a farm on Highway 82. The witness was unable to describe the individuals who ran from the van.

According to a statement by one of the adults in the SUV, the SUV was travelling south on Felland Road when they were struck on the driver side of the vehicle. The SUV spun around in the opposite direction, rolled twice, and came to rest in the ditch.