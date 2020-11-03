Mauston man charged with 2nd OWI after crash which caused injuries to child

A Mauston man who crashed while allegedly drunk with a child in the vehicle, causing the child's head to fracture, is charged with his second operating while intoxicated offense.
Eric Olson, 43, of Mauston is charged with felony operating while intoxicated causing injury – second and subsequent offense with a minor child in the vehicle, and felony operating with prohibited alcohol concentration - second and subsequent offense with a minor child in the vehicle. If convicted he faces up to 12 years in prison or a fine of up to $20,000, or both, for each charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 8:45 p.m. July 20, Deputy Brandon Carmody of the Juneau County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to Geier Road in Summit for a one-vehicle crash with reports of a man and child sustaining head injuries after going into a ditch.
Upon arrival, Carmody found a “serious” one-vehicle crash where a vehicle appeared to have left the road, entered a ditch and struck a tree trunk, with the vehicle wrapped around the trunk. The driver and child were not in or near the vehicle. Two female witnesses across the street said they had stopped to help after hearing the crash, but had not seen the man or child.
Carmody approached the vehicle where he observed a cell phone on the center console, blood on the passenger seat, the driver’s side airbag deployed and a smell of intoxicating beverages coming from the vehicle.
A man arrived on scene as Carmody was searching the vehicle. The man identified the driver as Eric Olson, and said he had came to the scene to check on the driver after being notified of the crash by a family member. According to the man, Olson had called the family member and said he hit a tree and needed an ambulance.
At about 8:56 p.m., the family member called the man and said they had picked up Olson and his child and taken them to Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. Carmody left to speak with Olson and the person who had picked them up.
Arriving at the hospital, Carmody found the child in the emergency room. The child had sustained a serious head injury. Carmody observed “a lot of blood” on Olson.
Asked what happened, Olson said they were looking for deer and he was not paying attention and hit a culvert. Olson claimed the child was buckled in at the time of the crash. Carmody, while speaking with Olson, could smell the odor of intoxicating beverages coming from his person, and Olson’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy.
Olson stated he did not call 911 after the crash because he “freaked out.” Asked why the vehicle smelled of intoxicating beverages, Olson said he did not know. Asked if he had anything to drink, Olson admitted to having three beers prior to driving. Olson agreed to perform standard field sobriety tests.
According to Olson, he was traveling between 35-40 miles per hour when the crash occurred. Olson said he did not believe he was intoxicated, but when asked again about the smell coming from the vehicle, he said “I had a couple beers. I’m not going to lie and say I didn’t.” Carmody took Olson to the ambulance bay to perform the field sobriety tests.
Prior to the start of the tests, Olson again claimed to have had only three beers and said he drank them at 6:30 or 7 p.m. Olson said he had completed field sobriety tests in the past.
During the horizontal gaze nystagmus test, Carmody observed four clues indicating Olson was intoxicated. During the walk and turn test Carmody observed one clue, and Olson did complete the turn correctly. During the one leg stand test no clues were observed.
Carmody determined Olson had a 0.02% blood alcohol restriction on his driver’s license. A preliminary breath test gave a result of 0.098% blood alcohol concentration at 10:07 p.m. A second preliminary breath test at 10:25 p.m. gave a 0.129% reading. Carmody conducted an evidentiary blood test.
Emergency room staff told Carmody the child had a skull fracture and blood around his brain.
The evidentiary blood draw gave a reading of 0.118 blood alcohol concentration.
Olson is scheduled for a plea hearing Jan. 19, 2021 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
