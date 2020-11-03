Mauston man charged with 2nd OWI after crash which caused injuries to child

A man arrived on scene as Carmody was searching the vehicle. The man identified the driver as Eric Olson, and said he had came to the scene to check on the driver after being notified of the crash by a family member. According to the man, Olson had called the family member and said he hit a tree and needed an ambulance.

At about 8:56 p.m., the family member called the man and said they had picked up Olson and his child and taken them to Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. Carmody left to speak with Olson and the person who had picked them up.

Arriving at the hospital, Carmody found the child in the emergency room. The child had sustained a serious head injury. Carmody observed “a lot of blood” on Olson.

Asked what happened, Olson said they were looking for deer and he was not paying attention and hit a culvert. Olson claimed the child was buckled in at the time of the crash. Carmody, while speaking with Olson, could smell the odor of intoxicating beverages coming from his person, and Olson’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy.