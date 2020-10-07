Mauston man charged with 3rd OWI after allegedly taking three minors on joyride while drunk

A Mauston man is charged with his third operating while under the influence offense after allegedly taking three minor children on a joyride while drunk.
Aaron Mallo, 34, is charged with felonies operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, third offense, with a minor child in the vehicle; and operating with prohibited alcohol concentration, third offense, with a minor child in the vehicle. If convicted, he faces up to two years in prison but no less than 90 days and a fine of up to $4,000 but not less than $1,200 for each charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Aug. 5, Deputy Danica Gordon of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was stationary at the Park Oasis in Mauston when a vehicle passed at a high rate of speed, visibly above the 45 mile per hour speed limit.
Gordon pulled out and pursued the vehicle, catching up at Highway G. After waiting for another vehicle to pass, Gordon activated her emergency lights and siren. The vehicle turned into a driveway and Gordon pulled in behind it.
Once parked in the driveway three minor children exited the vehicle and entered the residence. The driver, later identified as Aaron Mallo, remained in the driver seat.
Gordon approached the driver, introduced herself, and stated the reason for the stop. When asked why he was speeding, Mallo responded that he was having fun with the kids. Gordon noted Mallo’s eye were red and glassy, and his speech was slurred.
After entering Mallo’s information for a record check, Gordon returned to the vehicle and asked Mallo about his driving status. Mallo, who had a freshly lit cigarette when Gordon returned, stated he left Pizza Hut to come back home.
Asked if he had been drinking, Mallo responded he had “like four beers.” Mallo estimated his last drink was 20 minutes prior to the stop. Mallo also confirmed he had two prior OWI’s from “years ago.” Gordon asked Mallo to step away from the vehicle, which smelled of cigarettes. Once Mallo was away from the vehicle, she could smell an odor of intoxicating beverages emanating from his breath.
Mallo performed standard field sobriety tests. During the tests Gordon observed 11 clues indicating he was under the influence.
Asked where he had been drinking, Mallo stated at home, after which the kids came home from their mother’s. Mallo said he did not realize the children had not eaten yet, so he ordered Pizza Hut. Mallo reiterated they were “just trying to have a good time.”
Gordon asked Mallo if he knew the legal limit, to which Mallo replied “0.04.” Asked if he felt he was above or below the limit, Mallo said above. Gordon explained the legal limit is 0.08, and told Mallo she believed him to be above the limit and placed him under arrest.
Mallo was allowed to call the childrens’ mother to pick them up. Another deputy stayed at the residence until the children were picked up by the mother. The children were age 6, 9, and 12.
Once at the jail, EMS performed a legal blood draw. A report on the blood draw returned Aug. 24 showed Mallo as having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.179.
Mallo is scheduled for a plea hearing Jan. 21, 2021 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
