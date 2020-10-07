Mauston man charged with 3rd OWI after allegedly taking three minors on joyride while drunk

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After entering Mallo’s information for a record check, Gordon returned to the vehicle and asked Mallo about his driving status. Mallo, who had a freshly lit cigarette when Gordon returned, stated he left Pizza Hut to come back home.

Asked if he had been drinking, Mallo responded he had “like four beers.” Mallo estimated his last drink was 20 minutes prior to the stop. Mallo also confirmed he had two prior OWI’s from “years ago.” Gordon asked Mallo to step away from the vehicle, which smelled of cigarettes. Once Mallo was away from the vehicle, she could smell an odor of intoxicating beverages emanating from his breath.

Mallo performed standard field sobriety tests. During the tests Gordon observed 11 clues indicating he was under the influence.

Asked where he had been drinking, Mallo stated at home, after which the kids came home from their mother’s. Mallo said he did not realize the children had not eaten yet, so he ordered Pizza Hut. Mallo reiterated they were “just trying to have a good time.”

Gordon asked Mallo if he knew the legal limit, to which Mallo replied “0.04.” Asked if he felt he was above or below the limit, Mallo said above. Gordon explained the legal limit is 0.08, and told Mallo she believed him to be above the limit and placed him under arrest.