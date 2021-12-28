Mauston man charged with 4th OWI

A Mauston man is charged with his fourth operating while intoxicated after a Necedah traffic stop.

Kyle Jirousek, 28, of Mauston is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – fourth offense. If convicted he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 2:16 a.m. Nov. 28, Deputy Brandon Carmody observed a vehicle traveling east on East Third Street in Necedah with an expired registration. A check of the vehicle’s record showed the registration expired earlier in the month and the sole registered owner, Kyle Jirousek, had a suspended driving status and a 0.02% blood alcohol content restriction from three previous OWI convictions.

After initiating a traffic stop Carmody approached the vehicle and made contact with Jirousek, who he knew from previous law enforcement contacts. During the stop Carmody noted both front windows were rolled completely down, Jirousek was smoking, chewing gum and had recently sprayed cologne.

