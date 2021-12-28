Mauston man charged with 4th OWI

A Mauston man is charged with his fourth operating while intoxicated after a Necedah traffic stop.
Kyle Jirousek, 28, of Mauston is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – fourth offense. If convicted he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
At 2:16 a.m. Nov. 28, Deputy Brandon Carmody observed a vehicle traveling east on East Third Street in Necedah with an expired registration. A check of the vehicle’s record showed the registration expired earlier in the month and the sole registered owner, Kyle Jirousek, had a suspended driving status and a 0.02% blood alcohol content restriction from three previous OWI convictions.
After initiating a traffic stop Carmody approached the vehicle and made contact with Jirousek, who he knew from previous law enforcement contacts. During the stop Carmody noted both front windows were rolled completely down, Jirousek was smoking, chewing gum and had recently sprayed cologne.
Jirousek appeared nervous while speaking with Carmody, and his eyes were glassy and bloodshot. He claimed to have gone to Necedah to get his passenger cigarettes, and said if there was an issue his passenger could drive.
The passenger stated they had gone out for a few drinks as her birthday was coming up. The passenger’s speech was slow and slurred and she appeared to be under the influence. A preliminary breath test of the passenger gave a reading of 0.202% blood alcohol content.
Asked again where they were coming from, Jirousek stated they went to Kwik Trip then added they left his parent’s house where they were celebrating Thanksgiving. Jirousek slurred his speech while speaking.
Jirousek agreed to perform standard field sobriety tests. During the tests Carmody observed six clues indicating Jirousek was intoxicated. Jirousek gave a breath reading of 0.09% blood alcohol concentration during the stop.
Jirousek was placed under arrest and transported to the Juneau County Jail without issue. At the jail Jirousek initially refused an evidentiary chemical blood test and a warrant was issued for the test. A second preliminary breath test gave a reading of 0.102% blood alcohol content.
Jirousek is scheduled for an initial appearance Feb. 16 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.