Mauston man charged with 5th OWI after vehicle found in ditch

A Mauston man is facing his 5th OWI charge after police allegedly found his vehicle crashed in a ditch in the town of Marion.
Edward Czerkas, 54, of Mauston is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fifth offense. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 8:06 p.m. Feb. 2, Deputy Jay Helixon of the Juneau County Sherriff’s Office, was patrolling Highway HH near Highway 82 in the town of Marion when he observed a truck in a ditch, with another vehicle attempting to pull the truck out of the ditch.
Helixon approached the vehicle and identified the driver of the truck in the ditch as Edward Czerkas by his Wisconsin driver’s license. Czerkas stated he was going home after helping a friend cut wood in Oxford.
After confirming Czerkas’ Mauston address, Helixon asked how he ended up on Highway HH. Czerkas said he was headed to a friend’s house, but seemed “unsure or confused” while answering. While attempting to give Czerkas his license back Helixon could smell a faint odor of intoxicants, and noted Czerkas had slowed speech.
Asked how he ended up in the ditch, Czerkas said the road was slippery. Helixon noted the road was dry in the direction Czerkas was coming from. Asked if he had been drinking, Czerkas said he “had a couple of beers” earlier in the day while at a friend’s house. Czerkas said he quit drinking about an hour prior to the interaction and agreed to perform standard field sobriety tests.
During the horizontal gaze nystagmus test Helixon observed six clues indicating Czerkas was intoxicated. During the lack of convergence test Czerkas’ eyes failed to converge on the stimulus both times Helixon issued the test. During the walk and turn test, Czerkas was unable to comply with all instructions and lost count, though he said his poor performance was because he is a “lefty.” During the one-leg stand test Czerkas lost his balance and had issues counting.
Czerkas agreed to submit to a preliminary breath test, but Helixon was unable to obtain a sample due to the way Czerkas would blow into the machine. Czerkas was placed under arrest for OWI and transported to the Juneau County Jail.
Once at the jail, Czerkas blew a 0.26, and a search warrant for Czerkas’ blood was issued.
Czerkas is scheduled for an adjourned initial appearance April 28 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
