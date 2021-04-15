Mauston man charged with 5th OWI after vehicle found in ditch

A Mauston man is facing his 5th OWI charge after police allegedly found his vehicle crashed in a ditch in the town of Marion.

Edward Czerkas, 54, of Mauston is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fifth offense. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 8:06 p.m. Feb. 2, Deputy Jay Helixon of the Juneau County Sherriff’s Office, was patrolling Highway HH near Highway 82 in the town of Marion when he observed a truck in a ditch, with another vehicle attempting to pull the truck out of the ditch.

Helixon approached the vehicle and identified the driver of the truck in the ditch as Edward Czerkas by his Wisconsin driver’s license. Czerkas stated he was going home after helping a friend cut wood in Oxford.

After confirming Czerkas’ Mauston address, Helixon asked how he ended up on Highway HH. Czerkas said he was headed to a friend’s house, but seemed “unsure or confused” while answering. While attempting to give Czerkas his license back Helixon could smell a faint odor of intoxicants, and noted Czerkas had slowed speech.