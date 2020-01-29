Mauston man charged with armed robbery after allegedly hitting another with axe

A Mauston man is under arrest after allegedly stealing $500 from another man after hitting him in the head with an axe.
Jeremy Dezotell, 37, of Mauston is charged with felonies armed robbery with use of force, repeater; battery causing great bodily harm, repeater; and three counts of felony bail jumping, repeater. If convicted he faces up 40 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000, or both, for the armed robbery charge, and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the other four charges.
As Dezotell has a prior felony conviction for bail jumping within a five-year period prior to this arrest, if convicted he faces up to an additional six years in prison for the repeater modification.
According to the criminal complaint:
Officer Ryan Meyer was dispatched Jan. 13 to Mile Bluff Medical Center’s Emergency Room for a battery complaint. Upon arriving at the hospital, Meyer spoke with the victim, who was in a hospital bed with a bandage over the right side of his forehead.
When Meyer tried to question the victim, the victim was slow to answer the questions. The victim stated he was hit in the head with an axe handle, from behind, by Jeremy Dezotell. After Dezotell hit the victim he took $500 from the victim’s pockets and fled the scene in a blue Dodge Durango with a trailer.
Meyer then spoke with a witness to the incident who travelled with the victim to the hospital. She stated she heard the victim yelling in the back yard, and when she went outside she saw the victim attempting to flee from Dezotell, who was pulling money from the victim’s pocket.
The victim had a laceration on his forehead about two inches long by one half inch wide, which Meyer noted appeared deep. Medical staff at the hospital informed Meyer the injury would need stitches to heal, and they planned on running tests to ensure the victim did not have a skull fracture.
Later in the day on Jan. 13, an officer was at the Pilot Travel Center assisting with a call when she heard a “clunking” noise. The officer then observed a SUV on Highway 82, towing a trailer of split firewood, with firewood falling off the trailer and into traffic. The vehicle pulled over onto the shoulder in front of the Pilot Travel Center.
The officer watched as a man exited the vehicle, who she recognized as Dezotell, and began throwing firewood into the ditch. She greeted Dezotell by name, and he handed her a paper copy of his driver’s license.
She instructed Dezotell to go to the back of her squad car, where he was laced under arrest and taken into custody without incident.
Dezotell appeared for an initial appearance Jan. 14, where a cash bond of $10,000 was set. He is next scheduled for a plea hearing on April 16 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
