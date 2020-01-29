Mauston man charged with armed robbery after allegedly hitting another with axe

Meyer then spoke with a witness to the incident who travelled with the victim to the hospital. She stated she heard the victim yelling in the back yard, and when she went outside she saw the victim attempting to flee from Dezotell, who was pulling money from the victim’s pocket.

The victim had a laceration on his forehead about two inches long by one half inch wide, which Meyer noted appeared deep. Medical staff at the hospital informed Meyer the injury would need stitches to heal, and they planned on running tests to ensure the victim did not have a skull fracture.

Later in the day on Jan. 13, an officer was at the Pilot Travel Center assisting with a call when she heard a “clunking” noise. The officer then observed a SUV on Highway 82, towing a trailer of split firewood, with firewood falling off the trailer and into traffic. The vehicle pulled over onto the shoulder in front of the Pilot Travel Center.

The officer watched as a man exited the vehicle, who she recognized as Dezotell, and began throwing firewood into the ditch. She greeted Dezotell by name, and he handed her a paper copy of his driver’s license.

She instructed Dezotell to go to the back of her squad car, where he was laced under arrest and taken into custody without incident.

Dezotell appeared for an initial appearance Jan. 14, where a cash bond of $10,000 was set. He is next scheduled for a plea hearing on April 16 at the Juneau County Justice Center.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.