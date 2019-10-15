A Mauston man is facing 14 felony counts after allegedly stealing numerous handguns and AK style rifles.
Jeffrey Miller, 28, of Mauston is charged with six felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, six felony counts of receiving stolen firearms, and two counts of felony bail jumping.
He faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for each firearm possession charge. For each receiving stolen firearms charge and bail jumping charge, Miller faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
Detective Richard Lueneberg executed a narcotics search warrant June 6. Afterwards, during an interview, a witness stated she had information about firearms stolen from Oxford.
The witness claimed Jeffrey Miller stole numerous handguns and AK style rifles, that she had seen the guns, and that there were photographs of the guns on her boyfriend’s phone.
On June 12, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of 20 firearms stolen from an Oxford residence. The owner told police he had been gone about three weeks, and when he returned the firearms were gone.
On June 22, Lueneberg performed a Cellebrite phone extraction on the boyfriend’s phone, revealing several photos of interest, including a photo of a handgun dated June 1.
On June 28, Lueneberg received a phone call from a different witness who told Lueneberg Miller and another man stole guns and were selling them. About one hour later she called back and said she lied.
In an interview with a witness July 19, Lueneberg was told the witness saw Miller with two guns, a black .22 pistol and a goldfish chrome .45, which Lueneberg reported was a custom Ruger SR-1911, at a residence on Elm Street in Mauston.
Lueneberg interviewed the second witness Sept. 10, who stated she heard Miller talking about the guns. The witness told Lueneberg the guns were in Miller’s basement at his residence on W. State Street. An interview with a third witness Sept. 13 confirmed several guns were in Miller’s possession, including what the witness described as an AR15 with a collapsible handle, a 9 MM, a .380, and a Glock 40.
Miller was interviewed by Lueneberg Sept. 15, during which Miller admitted to selling handguns he received from another man. Miller claimed he sold between four and six handguns to “an old family friend” a few days before June 6.
Miller is scheduled for an initial appearance Oct. 17 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
