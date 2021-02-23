Mauston man charged with meth possession

Noe made contact with the driver, who he confirmed as Sanders, a front seat passenger identified as Michael Klingbiel Sr., and a rear seat passenger. Asked for identification and proof of insurance, Sanders was unable to provide identification. As she searched for her proof of insurance, she stated the vehicle belonged to her sister. Klingbiel stated he did not have a driver’s license.

A K9 unit was dispatched to the location on the request of Noe. As the K9 unit arrived on scene, Noe was informed by dispatch that Sanders had a revoked license from a previous operating while intoxicated charge and both Sanders and Klingbiel had active warrants for their arrest.

A search was conducted of both Sanders’ and Klingbiel’s persons. Nothing of value was found on Sanders, and she was placed in custody. A medical needle and a pack of rolling papers were found on Klingbiel. While checking the rolling paper pack, another officer indicated a bag of methamphetamine was located on Klingbiel. Further search of the vehicle found a digital scale, money, two additional medical needles and a melting spoon.

White residue on the scale was tested and confirmed as methamphetamine residue. The substance in the bag was tested and confirmed as methamphetamine. Sanders and Klingbiel were taken to the Juneau County Jail.

Sanders was charged with a misdemeanor. Klingbiel is scheduled for a plea hearing May 11 at the Juneau County Justice Center.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.