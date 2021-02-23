Mauston man charged with meth possession

A Mauston man charged with drug crimes was allegedly found with a bag of methamphetamine, medical needles and rolling papers during a traffic stop.
Michael Klingbiel Sr., 49, of Mauston is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, repeater, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, repeater. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, on the methamphetamine charge. As Klingbiel has a prior felony conviction for possession with intent to deliver heroin within a five-year period prior to this arrest, he faces up to an additional four years in prison on each charge due to the repeater modification.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 8:49 p.m. Dec. 8, Officer Adam Noe of the Mauston Police Department was on patrol when he observed a vehicle stopped in front of him.
After performing a records check on the vehicle, Noe recognized the address and family from past police professional contacts. Noe followed the vehicle through Mauston and recognized the driver as Jessica Sanders.
As the vehicle continued driving, the driver indicated a right hand turn. The driver did not turn into any of the available turns for several blocks before turning into the Mauston Shopping Plaza parking lot where Noe initiated a traffic stop.
Noe made contact with the driver, who he confirmed as Sanders, a front seat passenger identified as Michael Klingbiel Sr., and a rear seat passenger. Asked for identification and proof of insurance, Sanders was unable to provide identification. As she searched for her proof of insurance, she stated the vehicle belonged to her sister. Klingbiel stated he did not have a driver’s license.
A K9 unit was dispatched to the location on the request of Noe. As the K9 unit arrived on scene, Noe was informed by dispatch that Sanders had a revoked license from a previous operating while intoxicated charge and both Sanders and Klingbiel had active warrants for their arrest.
A search was conducted of both Sanders’ and Klingbiel’s persons. Nothing of value was found on Sanders, and she was placed in custody. A medical needle and a pack of rolling papers were found on Klingbiel. While checking the rolling paper pack, another officer indicated a bag of methamphetamine was located on Klingbiel. Further search of the vehicle found a digital scale, money, two additional medical needles and a melting spoon.
White residue on the scale was tested and confirmed as methamphetamine residue. The substance in the bag was tested and confirmed as methamphetamine. Sanders and Klingbiel were taken to the Juneau County Jail.
Sanders was charged with a misdemeanor. Klingbiel is scheduled for a plea hearing May 11 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.