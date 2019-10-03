A 30-year-old Mauston man is charged with his fourth operating while intoxicated offense after he was found passed out in an illegally parked truck.
Joshua Scarberry, 30, of Mauston is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – fourth offense, and misdemeanors bail jumping and operating a motor vehicle while revoked-revocation due to alcohol/controlled substance/refusal. He faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the OWI charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
Deputy Danica Gordon was dispatched to Division Street/Pearl Street in New Lisbon on Sept. 19 for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Gordon arrived and found an older style truck parked two to three feet from the curb in a no parking zone, at an angle. The driver side door was partially open, and a man, later identified as Joshua Scarberry, was laying across the front seat sleeping.
The deputy knocked on the window and Scarberry sat up to speak with her. She opened the door and noticed a strong smell of intoxicants coming from the truck.
Asked what he was doing and how he got there, Scarberry said he was sleeping so he would not get in trouble.
Scarberry told Gordon he was parked in Hustler, to which she replied he was actually parked in New Lisbon, which seemed to confuse Scarberry. Asked again how he got there, Scarberry responded that his friends drove because he did not have a license. He did not know where the friends were.
Asked again if he drove, Scarberry looked down and said yes. Gordon then asked Scarberry to step out of the vehicle, and he complied. Scarberry’s speech was slow and slurred, and his eyes were red and glassy.
Gordon and another deputy had Scarberry walk to the front of the car, during which he stumbled and lost his balance. Scarberry’s story continued to change and contradict itself as to how he got to New Lisbon.
In an interview with the reporting party, Gordon was told the truck came around the corner, parked, and no one got in or out of the truck. When asked about the witness account, Scarberry continued to say his friends dropped him off.
Scarberry agreed to field sobriety testing. During the tests Gordon observed 13 clues to indicate Scarberry was intoxicated. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Juneau County Jail without incident, where he agreed to submit to a blood draw.
Scarberry is scheduled for an initial appearance Oct. 23 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
