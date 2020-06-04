Mauston man claiming to have COVID-19 charged with felony after allegedly spitting at police

The officers surround the alleyway after making visual contact with Burch. As Burch attempted to run away he fell down. Deputy Pfaff drew an electric control device and pointed it at Burch. Raabe parked his vehicle and approached Burch and Pfaff, with Pfaff directing orders at Burch and the suspect “yelling and swearing loudly.”

After being ordered to the ground, Burch began yelling expletives at the officers. According to the complaint, officers “decentralized” Burch and applied a “thumb index, a trained technique, to the nerve bundle behind” Burch’s ear. Three officers then assisted a fourth officer as they handcuffed Burch, while Burch continued to yell, scream and swear at the officers.

While taking Burch towards the patrol unit, the officers stated Burch was belligerent. According to the officers, Burch attempted to pull away as they reached the vehicle, and tried to strike an officer. Burch was “decentralized” again by Raabe, who placed his body over Burch’s to control his movements while on the ground.

Raabe stated Burch continued to scream, say profanity directed at the officers, and spit at the officers while yelling. After ordering Burch to stop resisting twice, officers applied a spit hood and leg shackles to Burch.