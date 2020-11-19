Mauston man found sleeping on toilet in women's restroom charged with drug crimes

A Mauston man is facing drug charges after he allegedly fell asleep on the toilet in the women’s restroom of a Mauston business while high on methamphetamine.
Michael Dufay, 36, is charged with felony possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, second and subsequent offense, repeater; two counts of felony bail jumping, repeater; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, repeater.
If convicted of the bail jumping charges, he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both for each offense. If convicted of the THC charge, he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
As Dufay has a previous felony conviction for burglary of a building or dwelling within a five-year period prior to this arrest, he faces up to an additional four years in prison for each charge due to the repeater modification.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 6:31 a.m. Oct. 27, Officer Adam Noe of the Mauston Police Department was dispatched to a business on West State Street in Mauston for a suspicious activity complaint. The reporting party stated that a man identified as Michael Dufay was yelling in the bathroom of the business while on illegal drugs.
Noe arrived at the business where he observed Dufay in the women’s restroom, “sleeping” while sitting on a toilet. After calling to Dufay, Dufay woke up and started talking with Noe.
Dufay was unable to control his body movements while speaking with Noe, which Noe recognized as a sign of meth use. Noe noted he previously had contact with Dufay while Dufay was under the influence of meth and Dufay had similar behavior during those encounters.
At the seat of the toilet Noe saw Dufay’s belongings and a needle cap. Asked if he had used meth, Dufay responded that he had “used a little” while speaking rapidly. Dufay was unable to focus on a single topic.
Dufay took a plastic bag from his pocket and showed it to Noe, claiming it contained marijuana. Noe noted the bag smelled of raw marijuana. Dufay admitted to being on bond when asked.
Dufay asked if he could smoke a cigarette before going to jail, which Noe said he would allow once he had searched Dufay and his property. As Dufay picked up his belongings, Noe saw a hypodermic needle on the floor. A search of Dufay’s satchel revealed a digital scale with an unknown residue.
Noe transported Dufay to jail. Once at the Mauston Police Department, Noe tested the substance on the scale, receiving a positive test for methamphetamine. A test of the suspected marijuana returned a positive test for THC.
Dufay is scheduled for an initial appearance Nov. 18 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
