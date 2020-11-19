Mauston man found sleeping on toilet in women's restroom charged with drug crimes

A Mauston man is facing drug charges after he allegedly fell asleep on the toilet in the women’s restroom of a Mauston business while high on methamphetamine.

Michael Dufay, 36, is charged with felony possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, second and subsequent offense, repeater; two counts of felony bail jumping, repeater; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, repeater.

If convicted of the bail jumping charges, he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both for each offense. If convicted of the THC charge, he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

As Dufay has a previous felony conviction for burglary of a building or dwelling within a five-year period prior to this arrest, he faces up to an additional four years in prison for each charge due to the repeater modification.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 6:31 a.m. Oct. 27, Officer Adam Noe of the Mauston Police Department was dispatched to a business on West State Street in Mauston for a suspicious activity complaint. The reporting party stated that a man identified as Michael Dufay was yelling in the bathroom of the business while on illegal drugs.