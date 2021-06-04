Mauston man pleads guilty for meth after overdose call

A Mauston man has plead guilty for possession of methamphetamine after law enforcement responded to a New Lisbon hotel for a drug overdose.
Jason Peach, 32, of Mauston pled guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine during a court appearance May 28. He was sentenced to a stayed prison sentence of 2-3.5 years and probation of three years. Charges of felony bail jumping and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed but read in.
According to the criminal complaint:
On March 20, Deputy Bradley Bires responded to a hotel on East Bridge Street in New Lisbon for a medical call of a possible drug overdose.
Upon arrival, Bires made contact with the front desk. The employee stated a room was rented and occupied by Jason Peach and a possible female.
Bires met with first responders outside the room who said they had knocked several times, but no one was answering the door. The door was propped open by the secure latch from the inside. Bires knocked on the door and announced that he was with the Sheriff’s Office.
Moving into the room, Bires observed a male without any clothes lying between the two beds in the room. Around the room he observed drug paraphernalia on the television stand and dresser. Both new and used needles were observed as well as tin caps used to shoot illegal drugs. Green prescription bottle was observed by the television, inside of which was a small plastic bag containing clear crystal like rocks he believed to be methamphetamine.
Medical personnel were able to wake up Peach who was “very confused.” Peach did not admit to using anything and would not say if anyone else was in the room. While medical personnel were working on him Peach continued to fall asleep. Peach was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
During a search of the hotel room Bires found Peach’s driver’s license in the bathroom inside of Peach’s wallet.
At the hospital, Bires made contact with Peach. Peach was responsive and able to have a conversation. Peach stated he was upset he was left in the room “for dead” after being told what was found in the hotel room. Peach admitted that the illegal drugs in the plastic bag belonged to him, and claimed they were methamphetamine.
