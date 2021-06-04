Mauston man pleads guilty for meth after overdose call

A Mauston man has plead guilty for possession of methamphetamine after law enforcement responded to a New Lisbon hotel for a drug overdose.

Jason Peach, 32, of Mauston pled guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine during a court appearance May 28. He was sentenced to a stayed prison sentence of 2-3.5 years and probation of three years. Charges of felony bail jumping and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed but read in.

According to the criminal complaint:

On March 20, Deputy Bradley Bires responded to a hotel on East Bridge Street in New Lisbon for a medical call of a possible drug overdose.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Upon arrival, Bires made contact with the front desk. The employee stated a room was rented and occupied by Jason Peach and a possible female.

Bires met with first responders outside the room who said they had knocked several times, but no one was answering the door. The door was propped open by the secure latch from the inside. Bires knocked on the door and announced that he was with the Sheriff’s Office.