Mauston man released on bond after driving into ditch

A Mauston man was released Monday on a $2,000 signature bond after the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found him in a vehicle in a ditch near Lyndon Station.

Justin F. Dickman, 36, of Mauston, faces fifth drunken driving and driving with a prohibited alcohol content 0.215% charges. He made an initial appearance in Sauk County Circuit Court where the bond was set by Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko.

Conditions of his bail include that he not drive without a valid license, maintain absolute sobriety, not possess any alcohol and submit to chemical testing from law enforcement.

According to information released by Sheriff Chip Meister, a deputy spoke to Dickman just after 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3. The deputy found a vehicle in the ditch near County Highway H and HH, which Dickman had been driving. The officer noted that Dickman seemed intoxicated and after Dickman refused to take part in field sobriety tests, he was arrested.

According to online court records, Dickman was also charged with citations for having an open intoxicant in the vehicle and inattentive driving. He is scheduled to return to court April 8.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.