Mauston man sentenced to 70 months prison in methamphetamine case

A Mauston man has been sentenced to 70 months in prison for distributing methamphetamine.

Timothy M. O’Shea, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, issued a statement announcing the plea and sentencing Nov. 10. Jerry Scheerer, 38, of Mauston, pled guilty to distributing methamphetamine and was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison followed by 4 years of supervised release.

“On Nov. 3, 2020, law enforcement agents arranged for a confidential informant to purchase methamphetamine from Scheerer in Mauston,” O’Shea said. “After the confidential informant purchased just over 25 grams of methamphetamine from Scheerer, Scheerer asked the confidential informant if they would like to buy a ‘dirty’ gun. The confidential informant agreed and purchased a Ruger revolver from Scheerer later on that same day. The legal owner of the Ruger reported it stolen to Mauston police on Oct. 27, 2020.”

Scheerer faced a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years in prison on the methamphetamine charge. As Scheerer was on probation at the time of his arrest following a conviction for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, the sentence for distributing methamphetamine will run concurrently to the six-year sentence Sheerer is serving due to the revocation of his probation.

O’Shea said the charges against Scheerer followed an investigation conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Mauston Police Department, Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

