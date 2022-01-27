Mauston man wanted for hit and run arrested for drugs

A Mauston man wanted on a warrant for a hit and run in Dane County is charged for drug crimes in Juneau County after police allegedly found him in a Mauston residence with heroin, methamphetamine, amphetamine and THC.

Jonathan Muller, 29, of Mauston is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, repeater; felony bail jumping, repeater; felony possession of narcotic drugs, repeater; felony possession of a controlled substance, second and subsequent offense; felony possession of THC, second and subsequent offense; misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, repeater; and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, repeater.

If convicted ha faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the felony bail jumping charge and up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the felony methamphetamine, narcotics, controlled substance and THC charges. As Muller has previous misdemeanor convictions for two counts of possession of THC and one count of obstructing an officer within a five year period prior to this arrest he faces up to an additional two years in prison due to the repeater modification.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 8:14 p.m. Dec. 5, Sergeant Eric Sanner was dispatched to a residence on West State Street in Mauston for an unwanted party complaint. The complainant said Jonathan Muller was at the complainant’s residence and was no longer welcome. Sanner received a similar call earlier in his shift but while responding to the earlier call the complainant stated Muller had left.

While responding to the second call for service Sanner learned Muller had a serviceable warrant for hit and run through Dane County. Upon arrival Sanner made contact with the complainant, who said Muller was in the building and was no longer wanted there. While speaking the complainant Deputy Danica Gordon arrived to assist.

Sanner told the complainant that, since the building had multiple tenants and each paid their own rent, the complainant would need to speak to the landlord to have Muller banned from the building as Muller could be a guest of any other tenant.

Before leaving Sanner made contact with the resident across the hall from the complainant and asked if Muller was in the resident’s room. The resident said they did not know and would check, and upon learning Muller was inside Sanner entered to speak with him.

Sanner placed Muller into custody for the warrant. A quick search of Muller’s person for weapons did not reveal any weapons.

After walking Muller outside Sanner informed Muller that he would incur an additional charge if he was to bring any contraband to jail concealed on his person. Muller stated “I got some weed” and pulled a clear bag of a green leafy substance from the rear of his pants.

Asked if there was anything else, Muller responded that he had a “lot of drugs on me,” then “not a lot a lot.” Muller said he had a bung of different “flavors,” meaning several types of drugs. Muller continued to retrieve items from the rear of his pants and handed them to Gordon.

Muller stated he had “the tiniest little drop” of heroin, and said it was not good, but he took it from someone to help them quit. He produced two orange pills he stated were Adderall and handed a bag of a white crystal like substance to Gordon. Muller was unable to retrieve the heroin and was transported to the Juneau County Jail.

At the jail staff conducted a strip search of Muller where they found heroin in his underwear. Gordon advised Sanner she found about five strips of Suboxone in Muller’s wallet. Muller said he did not have a prescription for the Adderall or Suboxone.

Muller is scheduled for a status hearing Feb. 22 at the Juneau County Justice Center.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.