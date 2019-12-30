Mauston men sentenced in trailer theft from Kalahari Resort

The second Mauston man connected to the theft of about $30,000 in construction equipment was sentenced Dec. 18 in Sauk County Circuit Court after pleading no contest to the felony charge.

Derrick Lee Sharp-Andrus, 27, pleaded no contest to a charge of theft of movable property valued from $10,000 to $100,000. He was sentenced to five years of probation and was ordered to find and maintain full-time employment and provide a DNA sample. He owes $2,115 to the court.

Sharp-Andrus’ plea comes after Matthew E. Skiff, 29, entered a no contest plea in August to the same charge and received an identical sentence. He also has been ordered to pay $2,115 to the court.

The pair was charged with theft after they were found to have a trailer stolen from a construction site in Wisconsin Dells.

According to the criminal complaint, Officer Pat Wex of the Lake Delton Police Department received a call on Aug. 14, 2018, from the owner of Fennimore-based H James & Sons Construction. The owner reported that a construction trailer had gone missing over the weekend. It was used to hold equipment at the site, where workers were contracted by Kalahari Resort. The owner said the trailer was parked on the east side of the site near Bunker Drive and had about $30,000 worth of equipment in it.