Mauston motorcyclist facing charges after shooting firearm at vehicle in road rage incident

The motorcycle was located on one of the lots at the trailer park. Gordon knocked at the door of the lot and spoke to a female, identifying herself as a member of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office. Asked if Day was at home, the female replied that Day was at home. Upon request she re-entered the residence and returned with Day.

Day, when asked, stated he did not know why law enforcement was speaking with him. Upon being told Gordon was investigating a road rage incident, Day denied the incident.

According to Day he was parked for four or five hours at the residence, which the female confirmed. Asked where he went earlier on the bike, Day said nowhere. Day said no one else was driving the motorcycle. The female, upon being asked again where they were earlier, stated she and Day were in Adams.

Asked about a firearm, Day stated he does not have a firearm and does not believe he is allowed to have a firearm, pointing to his ankle bracelet and stating he was on bond.

Gordon spoke with a member of the Monroe County Bond Monitoring Program, who was able to provide Day’s minute-to-minute location for the time period in question. The tracking information showed Day leaving Reedsburg around 8 p.m., and at 8:34 p.m. Day was near where the witness stated the incident took place.