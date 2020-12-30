Mauston police arrest two after allegedly finding meth, heroin, THC and over $14,000 in residence

Mauston police have arrested two residents on drug charges after executing a search warrant and finding heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and over $14,000 in cash.

According to a release from Mauston Police Chief Mike Zilisch, police executed the search warrant on a residence at 516 McEvoy St., Apt. 6 in Mauston on Dec. 27.

During the search police found 43 grams of heroin, 670 grams of methamphetamine, 2,473 grams of marijuana and $14,259.05.

Police arrested Ryan Martin, 29, of Mauston and Morgan Dahlberg, 24, of Mauston based on the evidence found during the execution of the warrant.

Both Martin and Dahlberg are charged with felonies possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine greater than 50 grams, possession with intent to distribute heroin between 10 grams and 50 grams, possession with intent to distribute THC greater than 1,000 grams but less than 2,500 grams, maintaining a drug trafficking place, neglecting a child and bailjumping. They are also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and Martin was placed on a probation hold.

Zilisch said the Mauston Police Department was assisted by the Juneau County Drug Task Force and the Division of Criminal Investigation. No further information is being released at this time.

