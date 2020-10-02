Mauston police officer facing misdemeanor charges for bar altercation, no charges against second officer

One Mauston police officer is facing misdemeanor criminal charges after he and another off-duty officer were in an altercation in a Mauston bar.
The city of Mauston asked the Sparta Police Department to investigate the incident, which occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at Randall’s Uptown Bar, due to a conflict of interest.
The Sparta Police Department investigation determined officers Brian Raabe and McKenna Huffman, who were both off duty at the time, got into an altercation with Brent Fitzgerald, a patron at the bar. A second altercation started a short time later between several bar patrons.
According to investigators Fitzgerald sustained injuries in the altercation.
Four people were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office for possible criminal charges, including Raabe. Huffman was not one of the people the Sparta Police Department referred for possible charges.
The Monroe County District Attorney filed the following charges:
Brian Raabe, 40, of Mauston is charged with misdemeanors disorderly conduct and battery.
Blake Fenwick, 20, of Mauston is charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and felony substantial battery.
Derek Medearis, 22, of Mauston is charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Kyle Woodward, 22, of Mauston is charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
No charges have been filed against Fitzgerald or Huffman.
Raabe, Fenwick, Medearis and Woodward are scheduled for initial appearances Oct. 14 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
The incident is the first of two incidents involving Mauston Police occurring in August. The results of a second investigation into an incident which occurred Aug. 26 have not been released.
“With the criminal investigation complete, we can now begin our internal administrative investigation to determine their future status with the department,” a statement from the city released on the Mauston Facebook page said. “We have no further comment on this incident, nor any new information on the second incident at this time. We will share new information as it becomes available.”
