Mauston police officer facing misdemeanor charges for bar altercation, no charges against second officer

One Mauston police officer is facing misdemeanor criminal charges after he and another off-duty officer were in an altercation in a Mauston bar.

The city of Mauston asked the Sparta Police Department to investigate the incident, which occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at Randall’s Uptown Bar, due to a conflict of interest.

The Sparta Police Department investigation determined officers Brian Raabe and McKenna Huffman, who were both off duty at the time, got into an altercation with Brent Fitzgerald, a patron at the bar. A second altercation started a short time later between several bar patrons.

According to investigators Fitzgerald sustained injuries in the altercation.

Four people were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office for possible criminal charges, including Raabe. Huffman was not one of the people the Sparta Police Department referred for possible charges.

The Monroe County District Attorney filed the following charges:

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brian Raabe, 40, of Mauston is charged with misdemeanors disorderly conduct and battery.

Blake Fenwick, 20, of Mauston is charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and felony substantial battery.