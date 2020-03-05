Mauston traffic stop leads to 7th prohibited alcohol concentration charge for Milwaukee man hours after receiving seventh OWI

A Milwaukee man is facing his seventh operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration offense after he was pulled over on the interstate with an open six pack of Smirnoff Ice nine hours after being pulled over for his seventh operating while intoxicated.

Jon Mann, 49, of Milwaukee is charged with felony operating with prohibited alcohol concentration, seventh offense, and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while revoked with revocation due to alcohol, controlled substance, or refusal. If convicted of the felony charge he faces up to 12 years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 3:43 a.m. Dec. 4 Trooper Allan Platt was parked on a crossover on Interstate 90/94 monitoring traffic when he observed a vehicle traveling visibly faster than the 70 miles per hour speed limit. A radar reading of the vehicle showed the vehicle at 82 miles per hour.

Platt initiated a traffic stop and approached the vehicle. Through the back window of the vehicle he observed an open six pack of Smirnoff Ice bottles.

After making contact with the driver, identified as Jon Mann, and explaining the reason for the stop, Platt observed an empty six pack sleeve of Smirnoff Ice on the passenger seat and multiple vape pens.

