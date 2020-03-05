Mauston traffic stop leads to 7th prohibited alcohol concentration charge for Milwaukee man hours after receiving seventh OWI

A Milwaukee man is facing his seventh operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration offense after he was pulled over on the interstate with an open six pack of Smirnoff Ice nine hours after being pulled over for his seventh operating while intoxicated.
Jon Mann, 49, of Milwaukee is charged with felony operating with prohibited alcohol concentration, seventh offense, and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while revoked with revocation due to alcohol, controlled substance, or refusal. If convicted of the felony charge he faces up to 12 years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 3:43 a.m. Dec. 4 Trooper Allan Platt was parked on a crossover on Interstate 90/94 monitoring traffic when he observed a vehicle traveling visibly faster than the 70 miles per hour speed limit. A radar reading of the vehicle showed the vehicle at 82 miles per hour.
Platt initiated a traffic stop and approached the vehicle. Through the back window of the vehicle he observed an open six pack of Smirnoff Ice bottles.
After making contact with the driver, identified as Jon Mann, and explaining the reason for the stop, Platt observed an empty six pack sleeve of Smirnoff Ice on the passenger seat and multiple vape pens.
Mann apologized for his speed and claimed he was getting off on the next exit to visit family. Asked for his driver’s license and proof of insurance, Mann stated he did not have a license as his license was suspended.
Platt noticed an odor of intoxicants and marijuana while speaking to Mann. Mann told Platt he had been stopped earlier and arrested for operating while intoxicated in Eau Claire County. Asked for a warning or ticket from the officer who had stopped Mann previously, Mann provided a ticket for operating while intoxicated, seventh offense, issued by a state trooper at 5:13 p.m. Dec. 3.
After reviewing the paperwork, Platt asked Mann to step out of the vehicle, at which time Mann asked Platt to “give him a break.” A records check showed Mann’s license revoked for an operating while intoxicated conviction.
Platt placed Mann under arrest and then conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle.
While searching the vehicle Platt observed the Smirnoff Ice bottles were empty except for backwash.
Once at the Juneau County Jail Platt conducted a preliminary breath test which yielded a reading of 0.036. Mann submitted to a blood draw, which gave a blood alcohol concentration reading of 0.041.
Mann is scheduled for an initial appearance March 25 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
