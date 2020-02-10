Mauston woman accused of sexual assault for making videos of teenager for boyfriend

A Mauston woman is facing five felony counts, sexual assault, after allegedly having sex with a teenager 14 times while videotaping the encounters for her boyfriend.

Cori Berberich, 47, of Mauston is charged with felonies repeated sexual assault of a child, possession of child pornography, child enticement, and causing a child older than 13 to view or listen to sexual activity.

If convicted, she faces up to 40 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000, or both, for each of the sexual assault and incest charges; up to 25 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000, or both, for each of the child pornography and child enticement charges; and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the causing child to view or listen to sexual activity charge.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told other students at school about sexual abuse the victim was receiving from Cori Berberich, and one of the students notified school staff. School staff and a Mauston police officer brought the victim to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office for an interview.

The victim stated in the interview that an ex-boyfriend of Berberich demanded pictures and video of the victim and Berberich participating in sexual acts. At the time of the acts, the victim was 15 years old.