Mauston woman allegedly found with meth during traffic stop

A Mauston woman is facing drug charges after police allegedly found methamphetamine mixed with oxycodone during a traffic stop.
Josie Sanders, 40, of Mauston is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, repeater. If convicted she faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both. As Sanders has previous misdemeanor convictions within a five-year period prior to this arrest, she faces up to an additional two years in prison due to the repeater modification.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 1:23 a.m. Feb. 20, Deputy Brandon Carmody of the Juneau County Sherriff’s Office observed a vehicle whose registered owner had a revoked driving status. Carmody activated his emergency lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop and determine if the registered owner was operating the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle was verbally identified as Josie Sanders, who Carmody knew from previous law enforcement contacts. Asked if she knew why she was stopped, Sanders said she was aware the vehicle belonged to a person without a valid driver’s license.
Asked for her driver’s license, Sanders stated her license was suspended and she did not have the card with her. While Carmody was issuing citations Mauston Police Officer Adam Noe arrived on scene and deployed his K9 partner.
After receiving a positive alert for an illegal substance, Sanders was asked to step out of the vehicle. Noe located a syringe full of a brown liquid substance under the driver’s seat. Asked what was in the syringe, Sanders said “it’s not heroin” and “it’s drugs, but it’s not heroin.”
Further search of the vehicle provided nothing of evidentiary value. A test of the liquid in the syringe gave a positive result for oxycodone. As Carmody returned to his squad car Sanders said “that was meth by the way.” Told the substance tested positive for oxycodone, Sanders said she had mixed the drug in a “dirty cooker.”
Sanders was placed under arrest and transported to the Juneau County Jail without incident.
Sanders failed to appear for an initial appearance April 14 and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.