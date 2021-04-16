Mauston woman allegedly found with meth during traffic stop

A Mauston woman is facing drug charges after police allegedly found methamphetamine mixed with oxycodone during a traffic stop.

Josie Sanders, 40, of Mauston is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, repeater. If convicted she faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both. As Sanders has previous misdemeanor convictions within a five-year period prior to this arrest, she faces up to an additional two years in prison due to the repeater modification.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 1:23 a.m. Feb. 20, Deputy Brandon Carmody of the Juneau County Sherriff’s Office observed a vehicle whose registered owner had a revoked driving status. Carmody activated his emergency lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop and determine if the registered owner was operating the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was verbally identified as Josie Sanders, who Carmody knew from previous law enforcement contacts. Asked if she knew why she was stopped, Sanders said she was aware the vehicle belonged to a person without a valid driver’s license.