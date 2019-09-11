A Mauston woman is charged with her fifth operating while intoxicated offense after hitting a parked vehicle and fleeing the scene.
Ann Hoffman, 38, of Mauston is charged with felony operating while intoxicated – fifth offense, repeater. She faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both. As Hoffman has a prior conviction for felony possession of narcotic drugs within a five-year period from this arrest, she faces a possible additional four years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 3:47 p.m. Aug 8 Sergeant Eric Sanner responded to a hit and run traffic crash. The witnesses and the offender, Ann Hoffman, were near Grove Street and Loomis Drive, while the hit and run took place on West Avenue.
Arriving at Grove Street the witnesses informed Sanner that Hoffman was still in the vehicle and they had taken the keys from her.
Hoffman told Sanner “I missed the corner. I will pay for anything.” She continued repeating that she missed the corner. As Hoffman spoke Sanner noticed her eyes were glassy, she had a strong odor of intoxicants coming from her person, and her speech was slow and slurred.
Asked how much she had to drink, Hoffman replied “not a lot.” She continued repeating she missed the corner and taking responsibility for the crash. Asked where the crash occurred, she said, “Right here by my house.” Asked if she knew what kind of car she hit, Hoffman said, “No, I turned the corner and I caught it. I cut it too tight.”
Sanner walked Hoffman to the sidewalk, where he again asked her how much she had to drink, stating he could smell intoxicants coming from her. She responded she had “less than a bottle.” He asked her if she was driving, to which she responded “More than I probably should have been.”
Sanner told Hoffman he would like to perform field sobriety testing, to which Hoffman consented. She told Sanner she had two previous OWI convictions, but the Juneau County Communications Center confirmed she had four prior OWI convictions. Before starting the testing, Hoffman asked if she could go back to bed and when told no, she asked why.
During field sobriety testing, Sanner observed 12 total clues indicating Hoffman was intoxicated. A preliminary breath test showed a reading of 0.267 percent BAC. Hoffman was placed under arrest.
At the jail, Hoffman initially denied a blood test. She eventually consented to the blood test while speaking with another deputy.
Hoffman is scheduled for an initial appearance Sept. 25 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
