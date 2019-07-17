A Mauston woman is facing charges of meth and marijuana possession after allegedly dealing drugs out of a Kildare bar parking lot near Lyndon Station.
Lita Bauer, 23, of Mauston, is charged with felony possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, and misdemeanors possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. She faces up to 25 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000, or both, for the meth charge, and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the bail jumping charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
On June 16, Deputy Brian Bader was dispatched to the Garage Bar in Kildare after a report of suspicious activity. A caller notified police that they believed someone was dealing drugs out of the bar’s parking lot.
After arriving at the scene, Bader made contact with Lita Bauer and Anthony Peterson. Bauer and Peterson were in a Dodge Durango when Bader arrived. A canine unit alerted Bader to an odor of illegal drugs coming from the Durango.
Bader asked Bauer what was in the vehicle, to which she replied that she did not know. Asked when she last used drugs, Bauer said a few hours prior.
A search of the vehicle found 14 grams of meth, mushrooms, marijuana, aa digital scale, and drug paraphernalia. A glass pipe with burnt marijuana was found in the center console, a small tin with 10 grams of meth was found on the front passenger seat, and four grams of meth along with mushrooms, money, business cards, and a digital scale were found in a bag in the back seat. Two pipes with white residue were found in a case on the dash, and marijuana was found above the visor.
Peterson claimed to be installing speakers in the vehicle, and was unwilling to describe what had happened in the parking lot. Peterson was placed under arrest and transported to jail.
Bauer’s purse was locked in a vehicle parked next to the Durango. After opening the vehicle, Bader searched the purse, where he found a glass pipe with white reside that later tested positive for meth.
Bader received notification that Bauer was out on bond for possession of meth in a Wood County case. He placed Bauer under arrest, seized $300 she had on her person as evidence, and transported her to jail.
Bauer had an initial hearing July 10 at the Juneau County Justice Center. She is scheduled for a plea hearing Oct. 8 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)