Mauston woman arrested for drugs after allegedly eluding officer during traffic stop

Schiltz could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver, later identified as Ashley Winchel, immediately stated “I know why you pulled me over, my front license plate, I just got a warning and I think it might be in my glove box.”

After telling Winchel he was confident she was driving the vehicle that eluded him earlier in the day, Winchel said she was in bed at that time and her roommate was driving the car. Winchel said she did not know her roommate’s middle or last name.

Schiltz checked Winchel’s information and was informed she had an active warrant out of Monroe County. He requested she exit the vehicle and she was detained based on the warrant and smell of marijuana.

Asked if there was anything in the vehicle he should know about, WInchel told Schiltz “There is a little bit of weed in there. Well, it’s not weed I got it from Shockwave. It’s on the passenger side seat.”