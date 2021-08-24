Mauston woman arrested for drugs after allegedly eluding officer during traffic stop

A Mauston woman allegedly initially evaded police during a traffic stop before being pulled over several hours later and arrested for bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine and THC.
Ashley Winchel, 30, of Mauston is charged with three counts of felony bail jumping, repeater; felony possession of methamphetamine, repeater; felony second and subsequent offense possession of THC, repeater; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, repeater.
If convicted she faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the bail jumping charges, and up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the meth and THC charges. As Winchel has a previous conviction for felony possession of methamphetamine with a five year period prior to this arrest she faces up to an additional four years in prison due to the repeater modification.
According to the criminal complaint:
At 9:30 a.m. June 14, Trooper Coady Schiltz observed a vehicle near Hickory Street and Highway 12 in Mauston with no front license place, no registration sticker on the rear plate and the driver not wearing a seat belt. An attempted traffic stop was unsuccessful, but Schiltz observed the driver was a lone female with brown hair and the vehicle was silver with black pinstripes.
At about 1:50 p.m. on Highway 82 in Elroy, Schiltz observed the same vehicle with what appeared to be the same driver. After initiating a traffic stop the driver pulled over and Schiltz made a passenger side approach.
Schiltz could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver, later identified as Ashley Winchel, immediately stated “I know why you pulled me over, my front license plate, I just got a warning and I think it might be in my glove box.”
After telling Winchel he was confident she was driving the vehicle that eluded him earlier in the day, Winchel said she was in bed at that time and her roommate was driving the car. Winchel said she did not know her roommate’s middle or last name.
Schiltz checked Winchel’s information and was informed she had an active warrant out of Monroe County. He requested she exit the vehicle and she was detained based on the warrant and smell of marijuana.
Asked if there was anything in the vehicle he should know about, WInchel told Schiltz “There is a little bit of weed in there. Well, it’s not weed I got it from Shockwave. It’s on the passenger side seat.”
Winchell was placed in the back of the cruiser and Schiltz searched Winchell’s vehicle. Inside he found a silver container containing a green leafy substance, one and a half marijuana joints and a pipe with burnt marijuana inside. In a makeup bag he found a small plastic bag containing a brown crystal substance later tested and confirmed as methamphetamine. In the trunk behind the felt liner he found a pipe with meth residue, and in a backpack he found a spoon with a brown substance stuck to it, a plastic bottle cap with a brown substance in it and five needles containing a brown liquid.