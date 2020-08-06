Mauston woman arrested for meth after Necedah traffic stop

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Mauston woman is charged with drug crimes after she was allegedly found with methamphetamine in a vehicle during a Necedah traffic stop and on her person during a strip search at the jail.

Rebecca Kathan, 29, of Mauston is charged with felony bail jumping, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted she faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the bail jumping charge and up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the meth charge.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 2:30 p.m. July 8, Trooper Coady Schiltz was parked in a parking lot in Necedah monitoring traffic when he observed a vehicle that appeared to be traveling fast. After activating his radar he received continuous readings of 36 miles per hour for the vehicle in a 25 miles per hour zone.

Schiltz pulled behind the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. After the vehicle pulled over, Schiltz approached the driver’s side and identified himself and the reason for the stop. The driver was identified as Rebecca Kathan by her driver’s license. She did not have proof of insurance.