Mauston woman arrested for meth after Necedah traffic stop

A Mauston woman is charged with drug crimes after she was allegedly found with methamphetamine in a vehicle during a Necedah traffic stop and on her person during a strip search at the jail.
Rebecca Kathan, 29, of Mauston is charged with felony bail jumping, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted she faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the bail jumping charge and up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the meth charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 2:30 p.m. July 8, Trooper Coady Schiltz was parked in a parking lot in Necedah monitoring traffic when he observed a vehicle that appeared to be traveling fast. After activating his radar he received continuous readings of 36 miles per hour for the vehicle in a 25 miles per hour zone.
Schiltz pulled behind the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. After the vehicle pulled over, Schiltz approached the driver’s side and identified himself and the reason for the stop. The driver was identified as Rebecca Kathan by her driver’s license. She did not have proof of insurance.
Asked where she was going, Kathan said she was going home. Schiltz stated he could smell a faint odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
A records check of Kathan’s vehicle and license returned no valid warrants. While the officer checked the records, Kathan moved around frequently, reached into the passenger seat several times and under the driver’s seat.
Asked how much marijuana was in the vehicle, Kathan replied that there was none. Asked why the vehicle smelled of marijuana, Kathan said “I don’t know, I don’t smoke it because it makes me sick.”
Schiltz asked Kathan to step out of the vehicle and to his cruiser, where she was searched with nothing of evidentiary value found. A search inside her purse found four needles. A search of the vehicle found a small bag in the trunk containing a white crystal-like substance, which Schiltz recognized as methamphetamine. A straw was also found in the bag with a 45 degree cut in it and a white substance on it, which Schiltz recognized as a “snort straw.”
Kathan was placed under arrest and transported to the Juneau County Jail without incident.
At the jail, staff conducted a strip search of Kathan. Another bag containing a white crystal-like substance was found during the search in Kathan’s groin area.
The substances were tested and returned a positive result for methamphetamine. The total weight of the substances was two grams.
Kathan is scheduled for an initial appearance Aug. 26 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.