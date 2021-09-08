Mauston woman arrested for meth

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The driver, identified by a Wisconsin Identification Card as Ashley Jones, said the car did not belong to her. The male in the vehicle stated his bike broke down and they were on their way to get a trailer. The male admitted to being on probation for drugs.

A search of the area around the passenger seat found a glasses case with the initials A.M.J., inside of which Platt found a glass pipe with white foggy residue and black burnt marks consistent with methamphetamine. Asked if the pipe belonged to her, Jones said it did not and she had not used meth in years.

A second pipe with a broken bulb was located inside the center console, and in Jones’ purse Platt found a tourniquet and needle cap. While searching Platt observed a colorful fabric inside the passenger side air vent. The vent “easily popped out” when Platt pulled on it, and inside the vent was a small bag containing several groups of cash, smoking tools, a container, two piercings and a clear/white crystalline substance consistent with the appearance of methamphetamine.