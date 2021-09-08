Mauston woman arrested for meth

A Mauston woman is facing drug charges after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine.
Ashley Jones, 29, of Mauston is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanors bail jumping, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted she faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 5:19 a.m. June 17 Trooper Allan Platt pulled into a gas station parking lot in Mauston and observed a male standing next to a motor bike. The male kept looking away and then watching Platt, eventually pulling a small book bag from his bike and placing it in an unoccupied car at one of the gas pumps.
The male entered the gas station, then exited a few minutes later with a female and they drove away. As the vehicle drove onto Mansion Street Platt observed it had dark tinted windows making it possible to see the silhouettes of the occupants but not able to see if they had on seat belts or observe their hair or facial features.
After following the vehicle on Highway 58 Platt performed a records check on the vehicle’s registration plate. The female driving the vehicle did not match the registered owner’s description. Platt initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver.
The driver, identified by a Wisconsin Identification Card as Ashley Jones, said the car did not belong to her. The male in the vehicle stated his bike broke down and they were on their way to get a trailer. The male admitted to being on probation for drugs.
A search of the area around the passenger seat found a glasses case with the initials A.M.J., inside of which Platt found a glass pipe with white foggy residue and black burnt marks consistent with methamphetamine. Asked if the pipe belonged to her, Jones said it did not and she had not used meth in years.
A second pipe with a broken bulb was located inside the center console, and in Jones’ purse Platt found a tourniquet and needle cap. While searching Platt observed a colorful fabric inside the passenger side air vent. The vent “easily popped out” when Platt pulled on it, and inside the vent was a small bag containing several groups of cash, smoking tools, a container, two piercings and a clear/white crystalline substance consistent with the appearance of methamphetamine.
Jones stated she got the car the previous night. After being read her Miranda Warning she agreed to speak with Platt. Asked if the case belonged to her, Jones said yes but it was used for her glasses. Asked if the pipe belonged to her she said it did not, and when asked if it belonged to the male she said no. Jones admitted to using meth approximately one week prior. Asked again if the pipe belonged to her, Jones said yes.
Platt made contact with the male who said the items found in the car belonged to Jones “more than likely” because they were not his and he knew she used meth.
Jones was placed under arrest and put in the squad car. While Platt was on the phone informing the duty sergeant of the items found Jones spoke up and said the money and illegal items were hers, and that the money was on her tax return.
A test of the substance found in the car returned a positive result for methamphetamine and weighed 2.5 grams.
Jones is scheduled for a plea hearing Dec. 1 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
