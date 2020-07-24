Mauston woman arrested on 3rd OWI charge, allegedly blows 0.258 with a child in the vehicle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Mauston woman is charged with her 3rd operating while under the influence after allegedly blowing a 0.258 during a traffic stop while driving with a minor in the vehicle.

Christal Lamothe, 34, of Mauston is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, third offense, with a minor child in the vehicle; and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while revoked with revocation due to alcohol, controlled substance, or refusal.

If convicted of the felony charge she faces up to two years but at least 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $4,000 but at least $1,200.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 12:06 a.m. June 20, Deputy Justin Wegmueller of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was driving on Highway 58 approaching Highway G in the town of Germantown when he observed a vehicle heading towards him.

Wegmueller turned off his high beam lights, and the approaching vehicle did the same a short time later. The vehicle then flashed the lights at Wegmueller before turning them off again, and at a distance of about 100 feet the vehicle activated the high beams and left them on until passing Wegmueller. Wegmueller turned around, activated his emergency lights and initiated a traffic stop.